Pune Food Truck Festival to be held from 17th of February under the aegis of The Food Truck Association (TFTA)

Spanish company Tangram Bilbao in conjunction with The Food Truck Association of India (TFTA) to bring the experience to Pune

• The Food Truck Festival phenomenon arrives at Pune on the February the 17th, 18th and 19th at Royal Palms and shall be held in one of Pune’s trendiest areas – Koregaon Park.

• This event that is happening in association with The Times Pune Festival will host live concerts, live show cookings and activities for kids.

• On the 17th, 18th and 19th of February, Pune will be hosting its first Food Truck Festival, Pune Food Truck Festival, at Royal Palms in Koregaon Park from 12 a.m. until 10 p.m. There will be 10 different culinary offerings that will cater to the taste buds of Pune foodies.

Tangram Bilbao, Spain joined hands with The Food Truck Association (TFTA) with the objective of bringing their expertise from Europe and making this concept of Food Truck Festivals in Pune a reality.

The Food Truck Association (TFTA) has been working across the country to create visibility for Food Trucks and to help them create a long term sustainable model that works for the Food Entrepreneurs, the farmers and the residents of the cities in which the Food Trucks operate. Mr. Subham Kar Chaudhuri, President of TFTA said, “Food Trucks are a cultural revolution that can help bring small entrepreneurs into the food business while also being creative about the cuisines they serve and farmers they source they produce from. The Food Truck owners in Pune have an amazing sense of global trends and when we met them along with Tangram from Spain, they jumped at the idea to have their very own Food Truck Fest in Pune.”

Speaking about the Pune Food Truck fest, the official spokesperson for Tangram Bilbao, Spain said, “Street food doesn’t isn’t necessarily Fast Food but it is a cultural revolution that is shaping the food industry globally. We partnered with TFTA as their expertise and their progressive vision for the Food Trucks industry is something that all of us at Tangram believe in. We believe Pune as a city is an extremely young and progressive city and shall be a fantastic place for our first endeavour in India.”

The attendees will enjoy all kind of activities, such as, live concerts, live show cookings led by Pune’s chefs, activities for the kids and different dynamics around food. There shall also be help available if you are looking to start your own business as the representatives from TFTA will help guide on the same as well.

Pune’s best food trucks will be gathered in an open space during the weekend, each one with its pure design and originality. Gourmet tasty food, sunsets, live music, families and friends having fun.

Speaking about the role of TFTA, Mr. Chaudhuri said, “TFTA is the voice of the Food Truck Industry and it is our endeavour to bring in the very best experiences built around Food Trucks to the very savvy and modern Indian consumer. We believe that we need to create sustainable businesses for all while keeping pocket friendly prices for consumers, specially for the millenials. Food Trucks are a great way to do so as they serve amazing hygienic food, create employment, encourage entrepreneurship, support farmers and more importantly they help consumers savor the best global cuisines.”

Every food truck in Pune deserves all the acoolade because they are the ones shaping the food truck culture in the city and have contributed to the creation of this food truck festival. “We are ready to take part in this first food truck festival happening in Pune, we want everyone to have a good experience from it, and us, the food truckers, will work hard for satisfying our customers with the best street food” tells Vikram, from The Egg’s Factor Food Truck which is one of the Food Trucks which shall serve delectable food for the customers.

Pune is ready to host its first food truck festival ,first of many to follow in our view.

https://www.facebook.com/punefoodtruckfestival/