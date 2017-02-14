Albany, New York, February 14, 2017: Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently announced the inclusion of a new study to its market intelligence database, which is entitled as “Label-free Array Systems Market– Global Industry Analysis 2016-2024”. The report analyzes the global market with an in-depth investigation of some of the major regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, this report studies the current scenario as well as the future market potential for label-free array systems globally.

According to the study, in the recent years the rising attention on drug discovery by several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies has augmented the acceptance of label-free array systems. Due to this, global label-free array systems market accounted for a share of 62.7% in the overall market in 2015 and also expected to be worth US$1.7 bn until the end of 2024. For each regional segment, market size and forecast for 2014 to 2024 are carried out. Additionally, key industry developments in the recent and for the coming years are presented. By looking at the market drivers, research analysts have forecasted that the overall market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the period 2016 to 2024.

At first, the market overview section of the report covers qualitative analysis of the global label-free array systems market by considering factors expanding the market growth. Label-free array systems are mainly used in the drug discovery industry, which works on the principles of optical interferometry, refractive index and impedance-based assays. Identifying the new molecules as the possible drug candidates without the use of labels in real time which reduces the time and cost, is one the most major advantage of these array systems. Moreover, this section summarizes major market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities for coming years, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis.

In the next section, global label-free array systems market has been segmented on the basis of technology, applications and end users. By technology, it covers:

Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS)

Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR)

Biolayer Interferometry (BLI)

Quartz Crystal Microbalance and others

Also, in terms of geography, label-free array systems market is gaining remarkable popularity all across North America. The main reason behind this growth is the increasing investments in research & development by several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies along with robust government funding is anticipated to energize the growth of the label-free array systems market in North America.

At the end, the report concludes with the profiles of these major players in the global label-free array systems market:

Biacore

Agilent technologies

Hoffman LA Roche

BiOptix, Inc.

Perkin Elmer

Attana AB,

Molecular Devices

GWC Technologies

ForteBio

