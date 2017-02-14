14, February 2017: How to recover deleted files from Asus X205TA-UH01-BK? Asus data recovery software to recover data from Asus X205TA-UH01-BK after delete or format and lost data due to not formatted, not recognized, not working, not showing up, power failure, logical damaged.

PC users may need to format your hard disk sometimes when you want to convert the FAT File System to NTFS File System. Through formatting the drive, you can change the File System. You may just right click the drive and choose “Format”, and then selected “Quick Format”, but after clicking “OK”, you may be aware that another drive was formatted. The only solution to access your important files on the mis-formatted drive is to do format recovery.

Data recovery is often performed by specialized commercial services that have developed often proprietary methods to recover data from physically damaged media. Service costs at data recovery labs are usually dependent on type of damage and type of storage medium, as well as the required security or cleanroom procedures.

Use “Undelete” to recover deleted files from Asus X205TA-UH01-BK after Virus attack, Recycle bin clear, disk cleanup, Press shift del by mistake, permanently empty recycle bin, shift delete, accidentally deleted by a mistake.

Use “Unformat” to recover data from formatted Asus X205TA-UH01-BK after quick format, full format, accidentally formatted, reformatting, High-level formatting, Low-level formatting.

Use “Recover partition” to recover files from Asus X205TA-UH01-BK partition changed or damaged or deleted

Use “Full Scan” to recover lost files if partitions show as “raw” or recover deleted data files which cannot be found with “undelete” and “unformatted” and “recover partition”, recover data files from raw partition, recover data files of partitions which are not NTFS, nor exfat, or fat3, after showing an error, display as raw file system, unformatted, unknown partition, unpartitioned, needs to be formatted.

As in file deletion by the operating system, data on a disk are not fully erased during every high-level format. Instead, the area on the disk containing the data is merely marked as available, and retains the old data until it is overwritten. If the disk is formatted with a different file system than the one which previously existed on the partition, some data may be overwritten that wouldn’t be if the same file system had been used. However, under some file systems (e.g., NTFS, but not FAT), the file indexes (such as $MFTs under NTFS, inodes under ext2/3, etc.) may not be written to the same exact locations. And if the partition size is increased, even FAT file systems will overwrite more data at the beginning of that new partition.

After you format your hard disk accidentally, you will be missing many important files, such as Word documents, PDF files, Excel sheets, photos, videos, letters, statements, etc. If a drive is formatted, you can select “Unformat” to scan. Also, you could select “Full Scan” to find lost files by file type, or you can select “Recover partition” to scan if the partition size or partition position has changed by formatting the drive.

Windows 8 uses the same file systems as the previous Windows operating systems, EXFAT or NTFS or FAT32. And 99% computer users use NTFS for their hard drive after format the disk. And the feature of NTFS is to cut a single file into pieces, 16KB maybe a piece, and Windows 8 will save these pieces into different sectors on hard drive. And record the location and order of these sectors. And put this information into partition table.

Asus X205TA-UH01-BK Notebook, Intel Z3735F Quad-Core, 1.33 GHz, 32 GB, Intel HD Graphics, Windows 8, it provides up to 12 hours of battery life* for all-day use and then some, and its lightweight design makes it easy to carry wherever you go. Plus, it comes with 100GB of free OneDrive storage for two years, giving you convenient online storage for all your photos, videos, documents, files, and more.