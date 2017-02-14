According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “MEA Female Hygiene Products Market (Product Type: Wash/Gels, Wipes and Moisturizers; Application: Protection, Whitening, Revitalizing and Moisturizing; Sales Channel: Departmental Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarket, E-tailers and others): Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2023,” the Middle East and Africa female hygiene products market was valued at USD 57.2 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 89.63 Mn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2023.

Market Insights

Feminine hygiene refers to personal care products and regimen required by women to lead a healthy life. Feminine hygiene includes products for intimate hygiene regimen. Currently, the rising concerns for hygiene among women have caused an uptick in the demand for feminine hygiene products across the different countries in Middle East and Africa. The easy availability of these products is further contributing substantially towards the development of the feminine hygiene products market in Middle East and Africa. Earlier, due to inadequate knowledge and awareness, feminine issues were considered to be a taboo among social communities. However, the scenario and perceptions have changed significantly.

Women have become more concerned about health concerns, particularly related to feminine hygiene. The changing lifestyle is creating a positive influence on the Middle East and Africa female hygiene products market. The rise in the number of working women is anticipated to augment the demand for feminine hygiene products in the coming years. The preferences for easy to use and convenient products are stimulating the demand for female hygiene products in Middle East and Africa. Furthermore, the market players are focusing on introducing new products in order to attract consumers and boost the sales figures.

On the basis of products, the Middle East & Africa female hygiene products market has been segmented into wash/gels, wipes and moisturizers. Feminine wash, gels and rinse form the largest product segment in the feminine intimate wash market. Being the most widely used product type in the global market, it is expected that the same trend will be observed in the MEA market as well. The female hygiene products have several applications such as protection from infections, whitening and revitalizing and moisturizing. Protection was observed as the largest segment in 2015 accounted for the market share. The key factors assisting the growth of market are increasing prevalence and awareness associated with causes of urinary infections and STDs, and medical practitioners are supporting the application of female hygiene products. On the basis of sales channel Middle East and Africa female hygiene products market has been segmented into departmental stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, E-tailers and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets held the largest share in the MEA female hygiene products market due availability of extensive product variants of feminine hygiene products in these stores. The variety in price points, private labels, product launches, broad product ranges, and discounts offered have increased the popularity of supermarkets and hypermarkets. Geographically, Saudi Arabia dominated the overall market and accounted for the largest market share in 2015. The key factors responsible for its market dominance are the supportive government measures take to develop awareness related to personal hygiene in women, and rising public awareness related to the risks related to urinary tract infection and STDs.

The major players operating in this market include Sanofi (Lactacyd), Bayer Group (Canesten), Nutraceutical (Emerita), Combe Incorporated.

