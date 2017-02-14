Enhance your appetite for love with chocolate nail makeovers.

Richa Aggarwal beauty & makeover expert Cleopatra beauty wellness & makeovers launched edible chocolate nail art and makeovers marking celebration of Valentine in the city. Occasion saw showcasing of creative chocolate nails and makeovers by Bahaar Chawla. Harveen kathuria with Richa Aggarwal

created vivid themes & theme love of Archies & Veronica mesmerised all.

Richa Aggarwal Said ” Now youngsters can turn their nails into monitor of

theier heart with chocolate nail makeovers.

They can Go starry eyed, have romantic & chocolaty fling with their nails &

wear their heart out on your fingertips as Cleopatra beauty wellness &

makeoversis draped all lovers in the city in a swathe of love Chocolates

and interesting aphrodisiac concoctions designed on theirr nails to leave

everyone soaked in the spirit of valentine. Chocolate indulgence will

butter you up with vivid shades and hues and top them with cheesy accents

that capture essence of valentine. Turn your nails into monitor of your

heart thats filled with love & romance, informed Richa.

SPECIAL HIGHLITES OF VALENTINE FEST.

Get glittery and show your romantic side as Cleopatra will garnish your

fingertips with plethora of romantic nail art designs that gel with your

personality and taste. Woo your loved one with plethora of patterns from

elegant, fancy, romantic, sensuous, sweet, flying kisses, happy hearts,

cupid, love letters etc.

For those with romantic streak we shall spruce up your nails to give the a

flirty feel that is dolled up in edible chocolates and sparkling crystals

and silver sugar. Showcase your royal side and feel like queen of hearts

and blush in decorated tips that are glammed up with white chocolate

swarovski and embellishments. Showcase your bold side wrapped in sensuality

by adorning floating hearts, love letters and stolen kisses on your nails.

If you have a softer side to flaunt than we are recommend beautiful nail