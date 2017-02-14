New Delhi, February 14, 2017: Ecom Express Private Limited, a leading end-to-end ecommerce logistics solutions provider, today announced expansion of its services with the launch of its largest warehousing facility ‘INDIA-1’ in Bilaspur, Haryana-NCR Region. The state of the art facility spread across over 500,000 sq. ft. houses a Fulfilment Center, Pickup Processing Centre and a Hub. With this launch, the company enters into full-fledged fulfilment services – Ecom Fulfilment Services (EFS) – along with its existing end-to-end logistics solutions for the industry.

EFS is in line with the company’s core USP of offering end-to-end logistics solutions while being the single point of contact for multiple services provided to e-commerce players.

The Company has additionally opened fulfilment centers in Bangalore and Lucknow spread over 40,000 sq. ft.

Commenting on the announcement, Sanjeev Saxena, Co-founder and Director, Ecom Express Private Limited said, “Ecom Express is known for delivering seamless logistics services. Driven by the same commitment, we have launched Ecom Fulfilment Services which provides integrated one stop solution for warehousing, order fulfilment and last mile.”

He further stated, “By setting up the India-1 facility, with state-of-the-art technology and automation solutions, we continue to meet the increasing logistics and warehousing demand of the industry and in a direction to build a robust and responsive eco-system empowering the Industry. We plan to launch 7 large and 20 small and medium warehouses in the near future with an ambitious target of connecting India seamlessly and substantially reducing the transit times.”

EFS includes a range of services such as Pick-up, Quality Check, serialization, put away, real time inventory management, order management (pick, pack and ship services) to customers who would like to use the services. Additionally, the service manages returns, invoicing and payment reconciliation. The guaranteed dispatch from Ecom Express provides added assurance of speed and reliability to the seller and buyer.

Ecom Express currently reaches over 11,000 pin-codes through nearly 1200 plus delivery centers across India. Its network coverage has not only facilitated, but driven rapid ecommerce volume growth in remote locations.

Since its launch in 2013, the Company has been working extensively to launch a variety of products and solutions such as Order Fulfilment, Reverse Logistics, Ecom Network Services (ENS), Cross-border Services (EXS), Ecom Branded Services (EBS) and a host of Value Added Services, all of which have been developed to customize the increasing needs and requirements of e-commerce industry.