Locally owned Bradley Building Products announced today that they will be offering a promotion for the month of February. With this promotion event, the purchase of a Smart Vent will get you one entry into a drawing to win a FREE 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV.

In order to be eligible for this promotion, your purchase must be made in the month of February; anything purchased after February will be exempt from this promotion. Additionally, each flood vent purchase will only result in 1 entry into the drawing. Options or accessories to go along with the flood vent will not result in additional entries into the drawing.

You must keep your flood vent in order to remain eligible for the drawing. In other words, if you purchase a flood vent and then return it, your entry into the drawing will be removed. Along those same lines, if you are the winner of the drawing, you may not return the vent you purchased to gain entry into the drawing.

One of the great things about this promotion is that it is not only open to non-related customer, but it is also open to employees of Bradley Building Solutions, LLC and their family members.

This drawing will take place on March 13 and on that day the winner will be revealed. There is only one winner for this contest, so get on down to Bradley Building Products today to purchase your flood vent!

About Bradley Building Products

Bradley Building Products is a building product distributor in Venice, Florida. They offer a wide variety of building products that are used primarily in home improvement, remodeling, repairs, and new construction. From windows, to doors, to interior and exterior trims, to decking, hardware and much more, Bradley Building Products has everything you need to complete your home.

Bradley Building Products prides itself on its mission to provide building products that will help you improve your project and give you the results that you are looking for.

Distributing building products that provide customers with great properties is this company’s passion. They provide free delivery on most product orders as well.

In addition to distributing products, Bradley Building Products also offers complementary architect services to help save time and money. These services include research and comparison of products, connection to the best vendor reps in your area, consultation assistance with custom products, budget pricing, and project review with you and your clients.

For more information about Bradley Building Products, visit their website at www.bradley.build or http://ShopBradleyOnline.com or call 941.377.5969.

Contact:

Brad

Company: Bradley Building Products

Address: 752 Commerce Dr, Suite 1, Venice, FL 34292

Phone: (941) 377-5969

Email: press@bradley.build