February 4th was World Cancer Day and we all did our bit to create awareness on the outcomes of Cancer, its precautions, treatments and effects and how dreadful a disease it is if not diagnosed. February 15 every year is celebrated as International Childhood Cancer Day. International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is an opportunity for the world to come together to raise awareness about childhood cancer and the terrible toll it continues to take on children and families around the world. It is an opportunity to show support for childhood cancer warriors and survivors around the world and their families.

Many of us still think that cancer is an adult disease and never associate it with children or young adults. However, that does not make the problem disappear. Childhood cancers are very much a reality and on the verge of becoming a public health concern in a number of developing countries like INDIA. According to a 2014 study, Paediatric cancers should be treated as a global child health priority. Dr Christopher Wild, Director of International Agency for Research on Cancer, identifies childhood cancers as a public health problem in the developing world. In a statement last year, the organization mentions that approximately 215,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed every year in children younger than 15 years of age. Childhood cancers represent only about 1% of total cancer cases in developed countries. However, in low-resource countries where children make up almost half of the population, the incidence rate is almost five times higher.

On Account of International Childhood Cancer Day, We at Narayana Nethralaya have taken up the task of creating an awareness on Eye Cancer & Retinoblastoma and offer the latest & advances surgical techniques to treat Retinoblastoma at concessional rates for the Economically backward and totally free of cost to those patients who cannot afford the treatment cost at all.

“Retinoblastoma is the most common primary intraocular malignancy of childhood. About four percent of all childhood cancer is retinoblastoma. Since cancer in children is rarer than in adults, retinoblastoma diagnoses make up only about one percent of all cancer diagnoses. Approximately one in 15,000 children is diagnosed with pediatric retinoblastoma per year. When the disease is diagnosed in its early intraocular stages, as is usually the case, the probability of disease-free survival has been greater than 80–90%. Till a century ago Retinoblastoma was uniformly a fatal disease. Thanks to advances in surgical techniques focal therapy with laser and cryotherapy, and chemotherapy, the survival rate and preservation of vision have greatly improved”, said Dr. Roshmi Gupta, Head, Ocular Oncology, Orbital Disease and Oculoplasty.

“Until recently, retinoblastoma outcomes remained uniformly poor unless diagnosed at an early stage. But with the advent of chemo reduction and external beam radiotherapy, in addition to focal treatments like direct photocoagulation, cryotherapy and trans pupillary thermo therapy, the survival rates have improved considerably even at advanced stages. However, I would like to emphasize that screening of children for white reflex should be taken up along the lines of a public campaign, and dilated fundus screening for children should become a standard clinical practice. The impact of a child going blind is enormous as it corresponds to the loss of number of man years of productivity” said Dr. Roshmi

“Early detection of abnormalities could offer prompt management and a reduction in visual morbidity. Mortality rate, that is cancer-related deaths, is also quite high because of lack of healthcare facilities. The problem is not that the disease is untreatable; in fact many of the cancer types that are common in children have a high survival rate, including lack of specialized healthcare institutions, lack of awareness, and financial restraints,” she said.

Treatment of Retinoblastoma is one of the major medical success stories of our era, in that almost 95 % of the children can be saved. This needs commitment. Both from the parents’ side and from the doctor’s side. We usually treat retinoblastoma with a combination of Chemotherapy, lasers, Cryo, i.e. freezing therapy and we keep watching the child every few weeks for several months to make sure that the tumor doesn’t come back”.

Narayana Nethralaya saw around 25 cases in the year 2016. The trend is increasing and more patients are “getting to know about the facilities being provided. On an average, there are 2 cases of Retinoblastoma every month which is being treated successfully. The need of the hour is to spread awareness about Retinoblastoma, enabling early detection and early initiation of treatment to prevent permanent damages” she concluded

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. K. Bhujang Shetty, Chairman and Managing Director of Narayana Nethralaya said, we have treated 129 patients till date for Retinoblastoma and our success rates have been > 90%. We are proud to say that 86 among the 129 patients have been treated free of cost. All thanks to the advanced technology and state of art facilities in Eye Care and Experts from our Hospital. We have been able to deal with these issues very efficiently. And we are glad that more than 90 % of these are from the rural areas.

With the state of art facilities and trained and certified experts, we have come a long way since 2009, when it started to treat eye cancer either through removal of the eye ball and its replacement with a prosthetic eye or recommending a patient for chemotherapy to the latest technique of treating eye cancer, i.e. the Intra Arterial chemotherapy, which only one or two centers in India offer.

We also would like to bring to the notice of people on this occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day that, we have a dedicated retinoblastoma helpline at our Hospital, a helpline which not only creates awareness on Retinoblastoma but also counsels and guides the families of those children suffering from the dreadful disease. As we all know, in any cancer, Time is life. Time is extremely precious. It is not the cancer that kills but, it is the delay in treating the cancer that kills the patient, so also in case of the eye.

“The Treatment of Retinoblastoma, although currently well established, is not accessible to the general population, mostly due to the financial constraints. So, we at Narayana Nethralaya have decided that because of the situation in our country, in case the patients cannot afford the treatment cost, they need not waste time running from pillar to post to collect money for their treatment. We are willing to treat them at concessional rates for the economically challenged families and totally free of cost to those who are not able to afford the cost at all, as far as Eye Cancer in Children are concerned. Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), Iksha Foundation & Narayana Nethralaya Foundation will be supporting us in the cause” he Concluded.