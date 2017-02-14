Market Research analysts forecast the global aluminum market for packaging industry to grow at a CAGR of 3.35% during the period 2017-2021.

The following companies as the key players in the global aluminum market for packaging industry: Alcoa, GARMCO, Hindalco, Norsk Hydro, and RUSAL.

Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Ess Dee Aluminium, Constellium, Aleris, Tajik Aluminium (TALCO), Logan Aluminum, and Hulamin.

Download Sample Report @ https://marketreportscenter.com/request-sample/507599

Commenting on the report, an analyst team said: One trend in market is increase in specialty packaging market. To cater the demand for specialty packaging, companies are planning to increase their rolling capacity during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2014, Alcoa announced its plan to invest $40 million to increase the production of specialty foils (aseptic and flexible packages) in the Itapissuma rolling mill in Brazil. The demand for specialty packaging in Brazil will increase by 7%-8% during the forecast period. Aluminum foil layers, used as a secondary material in the flexible laminate, help the vendors to reduce overall production cost and packaging weight, which helps in easier handling of the product in the retail chain.

According to the report, one driver in market is drawback with plastic packaging. Plastics are polymers made from oil and are not recyclable. They often fill landfill sites or get washed out to sea. Plastics take a long time to decompose and in the process, release poisonous toxins that are harmful to the environment. Food containers and packaging are the largest components of municipal solid waste in marine channels amounting to 32% of the total waste. This causes major damage to wild and marine life. Bisphenol A, found in polycarbonate bottles and the linings of food and beverage cans, can leach into food and drinks. International jurisdictional organizations such as the European Union also introduced certain food contact legislations such as the Framework Regulation 1935/2004, which gives guidelines regarding the grade of material used and good manufacturing practices. Certain regulations by other governments include the ban on the use of plastic material beyond a certain grade.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is decline in aluminum can consumption in North America. The aluminum cans market in North America is facing a challenge of declining beverage can stock market. In 2015, the beverage can stock market was 1.74 million metric tons as compared with 1.98 million metric tons in 2005. The decline in carbonated soft drinks consumption had a great impact on the market. People in North America have become health conscious and are shifting toward water and iced tea drinks from soda drinks. The carbonated soft drinks market accounts for 60% of the total beverage can market in North America, and the market is expected to decline moderately during the forecast period. In addition, downgauging in can bodies is also impacting the market adversely. Downgauging leads to less metal use in the production of the aluminum cans. By 2020, the market is expected to decline to 1.48 million metric tons.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

About Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry

The global aluminum packaging market includes aluminum sheets, foils, and other aluminum product types for packaging. Aluminum products for packaging are used for their flexibility, durability, and sustainability in applications such as consumer packaging and pharmaceutical packaging. Aluminum products are preferred for packaging because they do not emit hazardous gasses during processing and are recyclable.

Complete Report Details @ https://marketreportscenter.com/reports/507599/global-aluminum-market-for-packaging-industry-2017-2021

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aluminum market for packaging industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of aluminum for packaging applications such as consumer packaging and pharmaceutical packaging to calculate the market size by considering 2016 as the base year.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Alcoa

GARMCO

Hindalco

Norsk Hydro

RUSAL

Other prominent vendors

Ess Dee Aluminium

Constellium

Aleris

Tajik Aluminium (TALCO)

Logan Aluminum

Hulamin

Market driver

Increase in demand from healthcare industry.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Upstream industry challenges driven by trade policies in China, affecting downstream growth.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Rising demand for low alcohol content beverages.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

..…..Continued

Discount On This Report @ https://marketreportscenter.com/request-discount/507599

For more information, please visit https://marketreportscenter.com

For more information content with us;

Sam Collins

Market Reports Center 1-646-883-3044 (US)

info@marketreportscenter.com

https://marketreportscenter.com

Source: https://marketreportscenter.com/reports/507599/global-aluminum-market-for-packaging-industry-2017-2021