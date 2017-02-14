The global 5G technology market is expected to witness significant growth over from 2016 to 2024 (forecast period). Rising worldwide adoption of internet-enabled devices will drive the industry. Mobile service providers believe that 5G services will be rolled out by 2020 to meet customer and business demands.

Surging demand for extensive network coverage and high speed internet from various industry applications will propel market growth. These include autonomous driving, distant learning, video conferencing & multi-user gaming, telemedicine, and opera live streaming. 5G technology will improve mobile network performance capabilities to a marked extent. It can also play a key role in establishing foundational infrastructure.

Furthermore, increasing mobile broadband adoption and machine-to-machine communication in companies will fuel industry growth. High rates of data transfer along with low power consumption will also exhibit a positive impact.

Popularity of high-speed internet for enhanced real-time response will propel the global 5G technology industry in the years to come. However, the dependence of this technology on other technologies, such as millimeter wave propagation and IPv6 transmission protocol could restrict market performance.

The global industry is categorized on the basis of technologies, applications, and regions. The technology segment comprises Radio Access Technologies (RAT), Wi-Fi, High-Speed Package Access (HSPA), Global System for Mobile (GSM), and Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX). Applications include healthcare, government & utilities, retail, individual users, offices, and defense & military. Owing to high investments in research & development, the application segment is led by government & utilities.

Geographically, the global 5G technology market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The U.S. market is estimated to grow robustly during the forecast period. This is because of increasing subscriptions in the region. The Asia-Pacific market too will register significant growth. Various countries such as China, Korea, and India will invest huge sums to support ongoing developments and initiatives in 5G technology. The government of United Kingdom is expected to launch its 5G strategy by 2017. In its recent budget, the government focused on the significance of mobile spectrum and prepared the nation to receive the new technology.

The growing need for faster internet in China will stimulate the 5G market in this region. Even the Indian government has spent USD 5.5 million over the last couple of years on 5G technology. This investment was primarily directed towards advanced research and development. Most companies operating in this market strive to introduce novel technologies to gain competitive advantage. Also, countries, such as Japan, are planning to exhibit their innovations during the 2018 winter Olympics and 2020 summer Olympics.

Key players in the 5G technology market are Verizon Communications Inc. (U. S.); Nokia Networks (Finland); Samsung Group (South Korea); AT&T Inc. (U. S.); The Fraunhofer Society (Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft); NTT DoCoMo Inc.; Qualcomm Inc. (U. S.); Alcatel-Lucent S. A.; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China); and Telefónica S. A. In 2014, Ericsson signed a deal with SK Telecom Co. Ltd. for 5G technology research and development. With a view towards ensuring a strong standardized network, various public bodies such as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the ITU, 3GPP, and a few universities have been adding value to the 5G technology industry.