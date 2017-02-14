Global Personal Protective Equipment Market worth to gain $57.12 Bn by 2022, according to new statistics released by the Zion Market Research, the market research group.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) are the tools that ensure the basic safety and health protection of users. PPE is any appliance or device designed to be worn by an individual when exposed to one or more safety or health hazards. PPE includes work accessories designed to form a barrier against workplace hazards.

Employees and employer should identify safety and health hazards when they are exposed to harmful chemicals, loud noises, extreme temperatures, electric shock, sharp objects and surfaces, and light sources such as lasers and welding arcs. Every day many workers put on gear in order to protect themselves from workplace hazards.Personal protective equipment includes goggles, hard hats, helmets, gloves protective clothing, face masks, ear plugs, respirators, safety harnesses, high visibility clothing etc.Personal protective equipment (PPE) used to minimize risk to the person’s health and safety and includes a wide range of clothing and safety equipment. Every employer responsible for providing a safe and healthy workplace for their employees. Proper use of PPE is vital to avoid and reduce unnecessary injury in the workplace. Personal protective equipment can help lungs while working in contaminated air, and it also protects head & feet from falling material, eyes from flying particles, and skin from contact with heat or cold.

Safety is most important things of consideration when it comes to the skilled laborers of an enterprise. Frequent, occurrence of accidents in many industries due to lack of protective equipment, it is the key driver of the personal protective equipment market. Technology advancement is also expected to be the major driver for this market. Rising awareness about workplace safety is anticipated to support the personal protective equipment demand in the upcoming years. Increasing foreign investments, high industry growth and government support can improve the demand for personal protective equipment globally. However, PPE industry struggles with pricing pressures and increasing commoditization of products can impact the growth of the personal protective equipment market.

The personal protective equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, application, nd region. Product segment includehead protection,e ye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, protective footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. Hand protection emerged asone of the leading segments for personal protective equipment in 2016 ashand injury is very common type of injury in the workplace. It is involved in all industries like electric, gas, telecommunications and constructiontherefore; industries are focusing more towards hand protection equipment and accessories in the workplace. Protective clothing product is another key outlet for personal protective equipment market.Application segments of personal protective equipment market includeconstruction, manufacturing, oil & gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, transportation and others.

Companies having a notable stake in the global PPE industry include Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Du Pont, 3M Company, Ansell, Adians, Delta Plus, Rock Fall Limited, Uvex Safety Group and others.

