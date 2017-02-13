Executive Health and Wellness programs include everything from an EKG and comprehensive blood testing to eye, ear and dermatology screening and nutritional counseling. Many of these programs realize a threat of glaucoma, known as “a silent thief of sigh”, which can be easily screened for with the latest non-invasive eye diagnostic technology Diaton tonometer , which allows quick and painless, through the eyelid way to measure intraocular pressure.

Studies indicate that having high internal eye pressure (intraocular pressure) or IOP is a major risk factor for glaucoma. Having certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and sickle cell anemia also can be risk factors in addition to family history and age (50 y/o and above). Taking corticosteroid medications, such as eye drops for a long time and many other medications may cause drug induced glaucoma.

Latest non-invasive glaucoma diagnostic technologies such as Diaton tonometer allows a quick and painless intraocular pressure testing, which should be an integral part of every health screening and wellness program.

Many top Executive Health and Wellness Programs have already implemented a practice to screen for glaucoma, starting with intraocular pressure testing (tonometry) and following with comprehensive eye exams.

Diaton tonometer today allows taking eye pressure measurements without any effect on the eye and without direct contact to the cornea, as the screening with Diaton is done over the upper eyelid and sclera, allowing to obtain an accurate IOP measurement without need for use of numbing drops and without need to take out contact lenses. This innovative technique is not influenced by corneal biometrics, where some patients may have thinner corneas (post-LASIK) and invasive tonometry methods alone would not provide accurate results.

Roman Iospa, CEO of BiCOM Inc,. stated – “Executive Wellness & Preventive Health Programs are gaining more popularity and importance. Discovering potential health problems and reducing and potentially eliminating medical risk factors allows greater performance of executives and organizations, and reduces overall healthcare cost of organizations.”

