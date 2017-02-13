New Delhi, India, February 13, 2017 – TiE Delhi-NCR, the world’s largest network of successful entrepreneurs and professionals hosted its annual ‘SME Conclave 2017’ in association with IndiaMart in the capital, recently. The conference saw participation from over 200 entrepreneurs and brought together specialist organizations in the field of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises from not just Delhi-NCR, but also from cities such as Agra, Chandigarh, Jaipur amongst others.

The Keynote address at the session titled ‘My Story’ was addressed by Mr. Aman Nath, Founder & Chairman, Neemrana Hotels and Ajay Jain, Founder, Kunzum, while the session on ‘Taking your company to IPO’ was addressed by Mr. Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder & CEO, Yatra.com, who spoke about taking his company to IPO and Mr. Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm who talked about Digital India. The event gave entrepreneurs an opportunity to network, interact and discuss the implications of the recent budget and other government ventures such as “Digital India” on the sector.

The conclave hosted various other sessions around the Digital & Technology transformation, the recently announced Union Budget and the Impact of GST on the SME’s sector.

On the occasion, Geetika Dayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR said, “Over the past years, SME’s have evolved as an indispensable part of the Indian economy. With the government’s renewed focus on infrastructure and digitization of rural India, this sector would definitely get the much-needed thrust and opportunities across sectors. At TiE, we salute their spirit and re-affirm our commitment to support them at every step of their journey.”

Brijesh Agarwal, Co-founder & Director, IndiaMART while delivering the welcome remarks added, “These are exciting times for Indian SMEs, who are looking to create value for their customers and adopting new technologies. Digitization is impacting all aspects of businesses today whether it is marketing, finance or logistics. Today’s SMEs can become the large businesses of tomorrow, if they innovate and adapt to these trends with time”

The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector forms the backbone of Indian economy contributing 17 per cent to the GDP and is expected to increase to 22 per cent by 2020. The sector is currently going through a transformative phase with the adoption of digital technologies.