As no one could have predicted the incredible comeback win from Tom Brady, James White, Bill Belichick and the rest of the New England Patriots at last nights Super Bowl in Houston Texas against the Atlanta Falcons, football fans have been equally excited to hear about the debut of the Super Busty Bowl which starts this month. Voluptuous, curvy women with extremely large breast sizes will now compete on the gridiron in their own brand of football.

Fans of the sport who tend to experience NFL withdrawal after the end of the season can now enjoy the performance and entertainment value the Super Busty Bowl will bring. Traditional rules of the game will apply more of less with changes made to suit the ladies, taking into account their very unique physical attributes. Qualified officials to referee the game are in the works with plans to announce those chosen as well as announcers who will call the play by play action within the next week or two.

No mention as to where the event will take place but different venues are currently being scouted. Regardless where the event is schedule to take place at the appeal of gorgeous, large breasted women running up and down the field in a game of football has such an appeal that the social media world will definitely be buzzing about it for the next couple of weeks and beyond.

For More Info and Updates about the SUPER BUSTY BOWL you can go to their website: www.SuperBustyBowl.com