In the 21st century, sex is no longer a topic considered as taboo. Online, and offline conversations about health and sexuality are a sure fire hit, what with adult lifestyles being the central theme in pop culture. Nowadays, the public has become more open to sexual excursions and escapades as the modern times have killed notions of slut shaming, queer issues and many other previous taboo subjects as being acceptable. Open discussion about sexual lifestyles are now seen as a means of self-discovery.

Adult content initially made its way into society through men’s magazines and papers. These magazines for men have content that cater to the sexual preferences of men. The same content later became available on dvd and on ‘educational shows’. Soon enough as the internet boomed, adult content websites sprouted like mushrooms in the online world. The internet has made anything related to sex prolific, and available to all. Videos invoking sexual actions has now become one of the most viewed types of material on the internet. However shortly after a new type of adult content began to circulate the internet: Adult fanfiction and Adult Blogs.

Adult fanfiction is a work of literature that pens the fictional desires of fans to do a sexual act with their idols. This fanfiction usually evokes the writer’s sexual fantasies on their favorite stars. Adult fanfiction paved way to Adult Blogs. These adult blogs are now one of the staple of Not Safe For Work stories and further developed into more informative and authoritive blogs relating to the health and sexuality of the average person.

This online community of self-discovery that has formed in the 21st Century is considered as a safe space where everyone can be themselves. And people who have a problem with that are allowed to leave with no questions asked. Because of this, the internet has given way to a public sphere of knowledge that discusses sexcapades, fetishes, and sexcursions. The goal of this community, like any other communities, is to share information. The major difference on the other hand is that this community shares information that previously was hidden or discussed behind closed doors.

The anonymity offered online meant that Adult Blogs discuss various topics that vary from sex stories, mental health, bondage and sex toys reviews that are totally frank and honest. Let’s have a clear discussion on the former. Adult blogs are a staple source of fictional and factual sex stories, and sexual discovery. Adult bloggers can pen works of art where they detail their sexual fantasies, and even their sex adventures or simply relay information that will assist their niche or talent.

Adult Bloggers are usually people who are sexually active and/or are sexually open. The stories they write not only entice people to on the road of self-discovery through but also allow them to make informed choices through the experiences of others. These writers give insights on how this may feel for readers. Adult bloggers inform readers on the do’s and don’ts of sex. Adult Bloggers try to be honest about everything, and they let people know in order for the readers to gauge if this type of activity may be suitable for them.

Often you will also be given tips, and tricks for newbies who are on the long road to self-discovery. This is where the important part of Adult Blogs come into play: education. Beginners who want to be sexually active, and aggressive will need to gauge information from these terrific and informative sites. Beginners may have a tendency to be swallowed whole by the booming sex industry with a large number of sex toys, lubes, and other sex-related products. Adult Bloggers are like parents who can give us sound advice on sex, the only difference is, learning about their sex stories isn’t as awkward as it usually does with parents.

You will find also sound advisers in BDSM. Bondage, Dominance, Sadism, and Masochism is a type of fetish that involves aggressive sexual acts. The sites are a safe space where people can share information, and give light to topics.

Aside from this, Adult Blogs are a sounder source for sex education. Some people resort to watching porn in order to learn a few moves. We all know that porn usually gives people higher expectations, but very minimal information

Adult Blogs also provide an opportunity to protect readers. Some adult bloggers go under pen names in order to hide their personality. Other online bloggers are professional writers of erotica, and these bloggers would like to keep their identity to themselves. The same benefits can be done for readers who are silently considering the long journey of self-discovery.

