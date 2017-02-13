13, February 2017: Make LOVE, Not WAR, the anti-war slogan from the 1960’s has become more relevant today. Everywhere in the world including America, Asia, Africa and Europe, enmity and disputes based on race, color and religion are increasing daily. The creators of the feature film “The Kamasutra Garden” encourage world leaders to recognize that only by promoting LOVE that we can bring the world together.

“The Kamasutra Garden” Synopsis

“The Kamasutra Garden” is the only brothel in the world where the girls are trained in “KAMASUTRA”, the ancient art and science of lovemaking. An award winning documentary filmmaker “William Thomas” visits “The Kamasutra Garden” to prepare a documentary about the brothel and about the women who work there. Before his visit to the “The Kamasutra Garden,” William had never been to a brothel. Tucked away in a remote desert town in Nevada is, “The Kamasutra Garden,” where the women are young, beautiful and every man’s fantasy. However, William soon discovers the complex lives and secrets of the women who work there.

“Kamasutra” – The pride of India

According to historians, the book of ”Kamasutra” was scripted by the Hindu philosopher, Vatsyayana Mallagna between 400 BCE and 200 CE. Hinduism teaches that “Kama” or sexual pleasure is one among the four goals of a human’s life. In ancient India, sex was taught as a subject in formal education. The sexual postures were carved inside iconic temples in Khajuraho, Ajanta, Konarak, etc. The ancient Indian civilizations accepted their sexualities with a sense of pride.

About Dream Merchants Entertainment:

Dream Merchants Entertainment (http://www.cinemallc.com) is an independent media company dedicated to the production of high quality, marketable films outside of the bloated Hollywood budget infrastructure. Dream Merchants believes that the Film Business is the “marriage” of Concept, Technology, and Marketing, where innovative concepts and marketing insightsare needed to keepup with technology thatis changing rapidly.

