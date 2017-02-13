Klarm specializes in creating precision machined parts, prototypes and components. Most manufacturing companies of today are turning to precision milling parts. The reason is simple: numerous products are made using these parts. Since not all companies can afford them, outsourcing is the only option for them. Let’s find out how the desired parts are made through smart milling with ease.

CNC milling is computer numerical controlled kind of machining hence the name. It is a process that involves cutting and drilling to using different machines. Rotating cylindrical cutting tool is used, but there are most sophisticated machines like those that move along multiple axes to create all kinds of shapes, holes and slots. 5 axes machining has become very popular and because of what it can achieve. There is also the high speed CNC milling that is now embraced by manufacturers because of what it can achieve.

High speed CNC milling offers lots of benefits of different kinds of application and it is a technology that can be applied in milling cavities in high alloy tool steels. Using adequate cutting and holding tools for the operation, milling on hard surfaces is made really easy and swift. There is just so much that can be achieved from the high speed milling, but what are the benefits that have made this kind of machining so popular and reliable?

The high speed milling offers shallow cuts and reduces engagement time for cutting edge. The feed is faster than heat propagation time. The shallow cuts reduce radial forces on spindle and tool, saving spindle bearings, ball screws and guide ways.

With the low cutting force involved in the milling, there are small and consistent tool deflections making the process highly reproductive and safe, especially when combined with constant stock for every toll and operation.

The high speed CNC milling makes small sized component cutting productive. The performance is economical and optimum with roughing, semi-finishing and finishing because total material removal is low. It becomes easy to achieve good surface finishes using this technology.

The machining makes it possible to work on very thin walls. With proper down milling tool paths and shortened contact time between work piece and edge, vibrations and deflections of the walls are avoided. The milling keeps edges very sharp and cutter micro geometry positive to achieve the best results with such use.

With the geometrical accuracy of molds and dies, there is faster assembly. Nothing beats the CNC produced surfaces textures and geometry and additionally it reduces manual polishing time by a huge percent.

CNC high speed machining also translates into durability of molds and dies. This is because issues such as vertical fatigue cracks that are common with EDM are reduced, hence there is no risk of breakage.

The other benefits that come with the high speed CNC milling include reduced costs because there is less raw materials and labor costs, increased automation that comes with the computer numerical controlled machines, increased efficiency and high flexibility. Chances of errors are also greatly minimized with the high speed milling and the operation remains uninterrupted. There is greater precision and the possibility of integrating different programs to achieve the exact kind of results we expect with the process. In the process, we can use programs repeatedly hence we easily create similar objects and copies in a much shorter time.

