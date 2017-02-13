Klarm Prototyping Limited offers a wide range of rapid prototyping services to small and medium-sized businesses, including product engineering, research and development , custom plastic injection molding and custom pressure die casting, general assembly and small appliance manufacturing.

When it comes to prototyping, there are so many materials that we can choose to use. The application of the components and the properties that we are looking for are what mostly guide we to the right material to use. Aluminum is among the options we have when making our prototypes and it seems to have become a preferred material for many. The popularity of aluminum could be because of its low density and resistance to corrosion hence components made from it and its alloys are suitable for all kinds of industries.

Aluminum parts may not even require post plating, but the post plating for color and additional protective properties is still possible for those looking for different finishes with their components.

Engineering designers in modern time love working with materials that are corrosion resistant, strong and light. Aluminum has all the unique properties making it a perfect partner for the different applications. The properties offer optimum design flexibility to designer and all kinds of users in the different industries for different applications. Aluminum extrusion is a technique that transforms aluminum alloys pushed through complex, intricate dies into definitive profiles that are cross-sectional for a wide range of applications. The process combines physical characteristics of aluminum like ductility and malleability to achieve even the most complex shapes

Apart from allowing flexibility with the prototyping design, aluminum is also cost effective in terms of production. If we are looking for low cost prototyping that still offers durability and strength then aluminum is the material we should be considering to use. It can be used in pure form or blended with other metals to create ductile alloys. Aluminum extrusions are used in different applications including radiators, electronics and air conditioning for their high conductivity of heat and the electricity. For the low weight and high strength the aluminum extrusions make a great selection for railway stock, aeronautical, automotive and marine industries. Corrosion resistant properties on the other hand make them ideal for applications such as cables and wires, military, architectural, mining and marine fields.

Aluminum makes the most viable solution when we want to meet manufacturing specific that need product performance, design flexibility and cost effectiveness. Our prototype manufacturer can help we select the most appropriate alloy and even design so we end up with the best extrusion profile for our project as well as budgetary requirements that we may have.

Other than being cost effective and flexible in terms of design, aluminum is a metal that is environmentally friendly. This is because it is completely recyclable and even when recycled it still manages to retain its original properties. The recycling is also low in cost, making this material an even better choice for prototyping needs. Very little energy is needed to recycle hence the high rates of scrap recovery and abundance of core making the material highly economical and at the same time environmentally sustainable. Aluminum also has good thermal properties, low weight and makes functional aluminum prototypes.

