Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), a market leader in manufacturing and supply of pumps for various industries and end-consumers, will be showcasing its range of product offerings for the chemical industry at this year’s CHEMTECH World Expo. The 27th edition of CHEMTECH, the second largest global event for the chemicals processing industry, is commencing from February 14 at Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

Pumps play a very critical role in the chemical industry. The quality and reliability of a pump is of utmost importance for handling various types of hazardous liquids in the chemical industry. KBL is among the leading pump manufacturers in the country. The supreme standards maintained by the company during manufacture of pumps, especially for the chemical industry, considering the extreme nature of chemicals and liquids that these pumps are exposed to, make it one of the most trusted brand-names in the industry.

KBL’s range of products on display at the CHEMTECH event includes:

• ROMAK (RMK) pump: A magnetic drive pump with a size ranging between 32mm to 100mm. The pump has a discharge capacity of up to 300 m3/hr and can handle temperatures from -50°C up to +180°C.

• I-Can pumps: These pumps are capable of handling toxic, explosive, expensive, hazardous, cryogenic and corrosive fluids. The i-Can series pumps are designed in such a way that they reduce the maintenance time and total cost of ownership for small scale industries.

• ES: These are horizontal single-stage end-suction pumps used majorly for handling viscous and fibrous fluids in the paper, pulp and starch industry

• Air-cooled Thermic Fluid (AT) pump: Used in various process industries for handling thermic fluids up to 350°C

• KPD pumps: These pumps are developed for process applications and generally conform to API 610. These are ideal for air conditioning, condensate extraction, distilleries, edible oil, sugar and textile industries.

CHEMTECH Foundation is India’s leading industry association since 1975, creating platforms for business interactions & strategic alliances. The group has a strong presence in chemical & processing, oil & gas, refining, engineering procurement & construction, automation & process control, pharma & biotechnology, water, shipping & maritime, power and infrastructure & design industries.