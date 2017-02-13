Lee Health’s Christin Collins will be the guest speaker for the next monthly FAB (Fashion and Beauty) workshop and networking event from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Dress for Success SW Florida Career Center, 12995 S. Cleveland Ave., Suite 153.

A current News-Press Person of the Year finalist, Collins is the system health and wellness strategic business partner for Lee Health. In her role, she works to make sure the system’s vision for health, wellness and prevention are all in alignment, both internally and within the community. Likewise, when a woman aligns her lifestyle choices with her wellness objectives, the outcome is sustained vibrancy and glowing good health.

Collins will present her talk, “Vital Choices for Beauty and Health,” which will enable attendees to visualize six components of lifestyle choices that have deep impact on wellness and appearance. She will introduce the concept of the Lee Health “Healthy Lifestyle Wheel,” which enables individuals to determine key focus areas for improved vitality and identify goals to build on success.

This fun educational seminar and networking opportunity featuring wine and a focus on fashion, beauty and wellness is open to all women. The event is scheduled for the third Thursday of every month, with a suggested donation of $20 at the door to support the life-changing mission of Dress for Success SW Florida. To reserve your seat, register by calling (239) 689-4992 or visiting dfsswflorida.org.