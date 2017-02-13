After the successful completion of Smart Tech BFSI 2016 Summit, Explore Exhibitions & Conference LLP welcomes you for second annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit which will be held on 12th & 13th May 2017 at Goa, India. The second edition of the BFSI conference will focus on new and the latest topics , case studies, presentations, Award ceremony, business meetings and networking sessions, leadership dinner and much more.

This conference proves to be a perfect platform for solution providers to introduce their solutions including software, hardware, services and consultancy. Smart Tech BFSI is one of the most important conferences in India on Information Security and Cyber Security technologies, new age banking solutions for financial sector. An intensive participation is expected to Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit from PAN India and other parts of the world.

Some of the Key Topics of the agenda are How technology will transform Banking : Block chain, Digital Challengers and IOT, Cloud to improve customer interaction in order to compete with the challenger banks and Fintech’s, Pressure from Tech Giants : Developing behemoths to build on their consumer relationships and make further inroads into payments, the importance of addressing cyber security risks in the financial sector and many more.

With over 120 attendees taking part last year it has rapidly become the key meeting point for CIO’s and IT Leads in financial institutions. This 2-day C-Parity event will address the key issues of banking transformation and innovation by bringing on board expert speakers from the industry to address and provide updated information and solutions to the challenges facing the industry.

Testimonials of Smart Tech BFSI 2016 Summit are mentioned below:

“The Smart Tech BFSI 2016 event was a fantastic event in terms of turn out and the quality of the people who came as the seniors from the BFSI industry were present. We would like to participate again in the second annual. Good luck to the Explore team” – Mr. Eljo JP, Director- Business Development, Finesse IT labs.

“The conference has been extremely useful in talking about relevant topics such as the diﬀerence between digital and digitalization. The discussions on the new innovations and all other relevant issues related to banking and ﬁnancial industries were also good. I would urge the Explore team to have more conferences like this in the future” – Mr. Ajay Pherwani, Vice President & CTO- Emerging Technologies, Tata Capital Financial Technologies.

“The event was a nice gathering of likeminded professionals and providers of relevant solutions/services. Being set in Goa, it induced a break from regular activities andenabled fruitful exchange of thoughts and experiences.” – Mr. Gururaj Rao, VP & CIO, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services.

The event was at a great location and very well organized. The discussions were quite engaging and hopefully the participants took back many learning from all ideas and thoughts shared by all the speakers. – Mr. Rajiv Gerela, VP, Deutsche Bank

Explore Exhibitions have customized and tailor made packages for all the leading solution providing companies to showcase their distinguished products/services and exhibit their best in this convention. Delegates will get the opportunity to exchange their business cards and one – one networking with the highly designated industry professionals. Come and be a part of the most exclusive gathering of the 2017 and take your business to the next level of business standards.

