Dubai, U.A.E: Leading trade fair and conventions organiser, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, have announced the launch of Prolight+Sound Middle East, designed to be the exclusive international trade and networking event dedicated to technological services for the entertainment, events, creation and media industries.

Prolight + Sound Middle East, which will be the tenth exhibition on the Messe Frankfurt Middle East portfolio of events in Dubai, will cater to the burgeoning demand for professional services and top-drawer technology in the fast-growing events, entertainment and audio-visual industry in the region.

“With the region becoming a major destination for high profile events, and set to host large-scale international gatherings such as the Expo 2020 and the FIFA World Cup 2022, demand for leading-edge technology and high-quality sound and light products is on the increase from event organisers, retail chains and venue operators,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East. “We have brought Prolight + Sound to Dubai in order to bring leading international suppliers in touch with a wide range of prospective clients from across the region.”

The booming entertainment and hospitality sectors, large-scale retail developments and the buzzing events circuit in the regio with its headquarters in Dubai, is further driving demand for the latest audio-visual solutions and technology to power their stages and events. The region, with its multicultural population, is also a major destination for a large number of international artistes and performers, as well as cultural troupes and myriad international sporting events, all of which increase demand for high quality sound and light solution providers as well as equipment renters and operators.

It is estimated that the Middle East and Africa (MEA) audio-visual market is among the fastest growing worldwide. The AV market grew from US$1.1bn in 2009 to US$2.79bn in 2012 and is projected to reach $4.63bn by 2016, registering a CAGR of 13%. The market in the Middle East alone will hit $3bn mark by 2016, in which the UAE’s share is projected to grow from $700mn in 2012 to $1.24bn in 2016 making one of the fastest-growing market in the region.

The inaugural edition of Prolight + Sound Middle East 2016, will run from October 31 to November 2 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre and will feature the following product groups:

Light + Stage: Including theatre, studio and stage lighting, stages and truss/rigging systems, stage technology, and stage machinery.

Light + Multimedia: Consists of theatre, studio and stage lighting, media technology, film and camera technology, display and video.

Light + Effects: Includes show and stage lighting, design and installation, laser and effects, LED, mobile stages, walls and tent systems.

Sound + Audio: Covers portable sound, concert sound, installed sound, networks, PA systems and accessories, and system integrators.

Audio + AV Systems: Microphones, recording, production and broadcast, installed sound, networks, and AV media technology.

DJ Equipment: Includes DJ CD players, DJ Controller, DJ Headphones, DJ Mixing desks, DJ Record-player/turntable, Karaoke and accessories.

Event / General Services Providers: Catering, Employment services/management, logistics, insurance, copyright, other services.

Infrastructure & Furnishings: Theatre/cinema seats, toilet facilities, cashdesks/ticketing systems, rental tents, furnishing.

Art Department: Make-up, wigs/costumes, textiles, stage sculptures/pantings, decorations, scenery

Government / Associations / Press

ProLight+Sound Middle East is the sixth event in the Prolight + Sound international brand, bringing the industry together on a global level and providing international trade visitors with an unmatched range of the latest products and services as well as knowledge of key developments in the sector. Other Prolight + Sound legs worldwide include those in Frankfurt, Guangzhou, Moscow, Shanghai as well as Media Expo in Mumbai.