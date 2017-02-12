Event Details:

The charismatic laughter champion Nitin Anand is all set to create a furor with his comedy acts, at R-City Mall, Ghatkopar. A comedian, who is equally comfortable with Hindi as much with English, will bring the audience to their toes with his riotous acts and humor.

When:

February 12th 2016, 7-8pm

Where:

R City Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai

Tickets:

Free Entry

About Nitin Anand:

‘Nitin has over 15 years experience and has done about 1700 stage mimicry events/shows in India and abroad. A few of the cities where Nitin has performed abroad include London, Dubai, Bangkok, China & Singapore.

Besides he has done many shows for television channels, most prominent being Johnny Aala Re for Zee TV, Hasega India for Sony TV, Comedy Show for Zee Smile, Standup Comedy for SNTV, Nonsense Unlimited on Doordarshan & Bollywood Club on ZoomTV among others.

Nitin has also acted in television serials, ad films & feature films and a pro with corporate events.