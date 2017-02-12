A new report focusing on the global market of secure logistics has been recently published to the online repository of Market Research Hub (MRH). This study offers widespread information about the global market by centering on the key regions such as the United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. It is titled as “Global Secure Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022”. Also, the research has been prepared based on information obtained through in-depth primary & secondary research methods.

At first, the report presents an overview of the market by concerning the factor, trends, restraints and opportunities for the secure logistics providers in the global market. For the clear understanding of the market, the global secure logistics market has been segmented based on various parameters. It is well known that the operation of transportation determines the efficiency of moving products and it takes a crucial part in the management of logistics. Due to the trend of globalization in recent years, the prominence of logistics management has been growing in various areas. For industries, logistics help to enhance the existing production and distribution. In all the transportation process, the main concern is security and safety. The issue of thefts has been one of the most severe problems challenging all types of freight terminals, especially where high-value goods are being handled. According to the study, one of the primary growth drivers is the rise in cash circulation and expansion of financial institution in the emerging economies. Additionally, the growing affinity towards outsourcing is also projected to boost the demand for secure logistics during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the report segments the market on the basis of types and applications. The market of secure logistics can be split into- Static and Mobile. Owing to the increasing need for manned guarding for various applications, the static type is predicted to dominate the market in terms of revenue. Whereas, major applications of the global market are:

Cash management

Manufacturing

Jewelry and precious metals

Diamonds

In terms of manufacturing, rising outsourcing of security services to third party providers is likely to boost the market demand. Also, the availability of precious metal which requires more security is also another factor for the market.

Service providers are rapidly transforming and evolving due to the increasing demand for the movement of high-value freight and global security risks. Now, companies are providing training for contractors and employees about freight handling and risk analysis to reduce the shrinkage.

Brinks

CMS Infosystem Pvt. Ltd

CargoGuard Secure Logistics

Maltacourt Global Logistics Ltd

G4S Secure Solutions

GardaWorld Corporation

Loomis

Prosegur S.A

Lemuir Group

PlanITROI, Inc

Moreover, the impact of strategies adopted by these companies on the overall operation of secure logistics is also analyzed.