UAE, February 12, 2017: Safety Electrical Group (SEG), the pioneers of electrical solutions across the GCC, has launched a new large format retail showroom– SEGWORLD, in the UAE. Set to provide global electrical solutions for B2B and B2C customers, SEGWORLD offers various international electrical and lighting brands under one roof. The showroom is located in Deira, Baniyas Square – the vibrant business district of Dubai.

Mr. Ram Buxani, president of the globally renowned ITL Group, graced the opening of the new showroom as the Chief Guest. Mr. Buxani was honoured by Mr B.G Gurnani, Founder and Managing Director of SEG with a special memento as a gesture of appreciation for his patronage and support. Senior officials from Hager and Legrand were also present at the opening ceremony. Hager and Legrand are SEG’s strategic partners since 20 years.

Commenting on the milestone moment, Mr. B.G Gurnani, Founder and Managing Director of SEG said “The UAE lighting industry is already experiencing a 5 to 10 % annual industry growth. This is on account of the rapid growth in infrastructural developments in the UAE and the onset of new projects to provide world class facilities including LED retrofits for the upcoming Expo 2020. SEG is committed to providing the best customer experience and I would like thank the leadership of Dubai and the UAE for being progressive and creating conducive business environment for enterprise success. This has also been complimented by the support of our principals, customers and patrons, and their trust and encouragement over the past three decades”.

SEGWORLD, the benchmark trade concept, caters to the diverse business needs of MEP contractors, interior designers, consultants, retail FIT-OUT specialists and individual customers across the GCC. Global brands such as Legrand, Hager, Rosi, Pollmann, ABB, Gewiss including decorative and LED lighting products are available at SEGWORLD making it a unique one stop shop offering 360 degree electrical solutions.

Speaking at the occasion, Vineet Kumar Kapila, CEO, SEG, elaborated on the way forward for the group wherein it plans to penetrate every aspect of the electrical business value chain. He said, “Keeping in line with the company’s strategic vision, SEG has recently invested in Medium Voltage and Lighting Projects business. In the near future we are planning to launch an exclusive LED Lighting brand for projects application. This will complement our current business verticals- Electrical Trading, Lighting Retail, LV Assembly and Sheet Metal Manufacturing”.

SEG’s three decades old Lighting division is the leading business unit of the group. It serves a diverse clientele with innovative and benchmark lighting solutions, and dedicated consultants who understand the individual needs of consumers. SEG’s association with the world’s most renowned brands, has transformed not only the segment but also the end consumer’s perception about lighting solutions. SEG has facilitated the way people interact with their environments by providing inspirational and tailor-made solutions.

SEG’s lighting division specializes in an extensive range of products spread across multiple categories of decorative and office luminaries, wiring accessories, lighting source retrofits and electrical components for various project applications in commercial, residential, industrial and infrastructure sectors.