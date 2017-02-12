Time to get our young generation to be ‘ Fit for Life’

Physical Literacy movement kicked off in Hyderabad

Physical Literacy Days, a first of its kind new initiative in India, aims to improve sports knowledge and physical literacy in India kicked off near

Gopichand Academy in Gachibowli on Sunday in city

Hyderabad, February 12, 2017….Gopichand, National Chief Coach, Indian Badminton and The Chief Patron and Initiative Leader of the Program “Sports 4 Life” started a “Physical Literacy Days” initiative in city on the 1 km stretch road from IDBI bank to Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy. The inaitive, a first of its kind in India, aims to improve sports knowledge and physical literacy kicked off near Gopichand Academy in Gachibowli on Sunday art 7am in city.

Gopichand kick started the initiative amidst the presence of 500 people by release balloons in to the air with the support of the kids.

Most of the social initiative end on the day of the starting. But, Physical Literacy Days will continue year and beyond informed Vishala Reddy, Lead Community Initiative under Physical Literacy Day Program

It is a pilot program. With the support from Cyberabad Police we are sure to continue as long as people want Vishala Reddy said.

The initiative Is not run by any organization. People are the organization said Vishala.

The day started off with bicycling, Yoga training Dr. Mani Pavithra, Dance performance by Anitha Peter and team, Zumba by Venu, Abhimanika and Nicy.

Cyrcs organized a novel contest –Arm Plank. Cycling, Ball Badminton, Foot Ball, Boxing and many fun, frolic activities like Marbles etc held

Jayesh Ranjan, IT Secretary who graced the occasion rode the bike along with Pullela Gopichand.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural, Pullela Gopichand informed that he has not seen any such initiative anywhere in India so far. But, I have witnessed a similar activity in China, he added.

Giving more details, Vishala Reddy, Lead Community Initiative under Physical Literacy Day Program, added that Raahgiri was the inspiration for the initiative. Physical Literacy Day is the brain child of the Pullela Gopichand, she added. This initiative will be driven by a team under his guidance, she added.

Speaking further, Gopichand added that we as a society focusing more on alphabetical literacy, numerical literacy but forgetting about Physical Literacy which teaches fundamental life skills & helps in personality development. He took the inspiration from olden days how ‘ Physical Movement’ was part of our work, arts, culture and native games. It’s time for us to bring back the legacy and pass on to our future generation, he mentioned.

“Physical Literacy Days”, a community development program under the “Physical Literacy movement” aims to bring change in the well being of a demographic comprises of people from all sections/all ages, by making them to adopt an active life style.

Variety of art, cultural, fun, fitness programs will be introduced at an identified location/s in Hyderabad and free access will be given for people to participate. At present, we are kicking it off from one pilot location from the academy itself, Gopichand mentioned.

This is open to all communities. It doesn’t cater to any specific community. Every citizen is invited to make use of it. Our aim is to see that every individual in the city must participate in Physical Literacy Day, Gopichand said.

We are not aiming at big number to begin with. We will start small and scale it over a period of time. We want more and more people to join and start taking it to their communities and localities, Gopichand informed.

Area of work

The Physical Literacy initiative works in 3 areas majorly:

1. Advocacy to the Governments on sports programs & Policy Making / Infrastructure development guidance

2. School Programs (Introduction of Sports Curriculum, Training and Coaching)

3. Community Programs (Develop eco system with Sports Institutes, Retailers, colleges, corporates, fitness institutes, citizen clubs etcCommunity Engagement Program by well designed activity calendar throughout the year at identified locations)

Why Physical Literacy Days?

• In every 5 persons (20% of the population) in India are said to be suffering from some form of mental unrest.

• 436,122 premature deaths/year in India derived from physical inactivity and obesity

• Childhood obesity is reaching alarming proportions with India reporting around 22% prevalence rate over the last 5 years (2010-2015) in children and adolescents aged between 5-19 years.

• Hyderabad is known for highest number of Diabetic cases. Hyderabad also ranked number 1 in women obesity in India as per National Health Survey.

Activities at the Physical Literacy Days

Dance forms – Classical, Western/Folk , Street Sports – Gulli cricket, GilliDanda, 7 stones, Marbles, Spinning wheel etc , Martial Arts – Karate, Kung fu, Pro sports – Badminton, Boxing, street football , Yoga & Meditation, Zumba& Aerobics , Jogging, walking, cycling, Other Fun and Fitness Activities and social events on national important days.

S no Name of the Organization Role

1 Initiated by PullelaGopichand Badminton Academy

2 Community Partner Hyderabad Urban Makeover

2 Conceptualization IdentCITY

3 Event Managed by Blitz

5 Activity Partners Hyderabad Runners, Hyderabad Hunters, GRYCS, Mani Pavitra Yoga Studio, Kids Arena, Pampered Kids, Lasyadrutha dance academy, Naavigo, Abhimanika, Solus Media, Mindcraft, Kondapur Health Club, Sports Podium, Manjeeram Academy of Finearts, Raastha Studios, Uma Kiranam and many more individuals and community organizations.

“In the last few years, somewhere down the line, we have lost the importance of physical movement. We have moved a lot more towards alphabetical literacy, numerical literacy and forgotten what the basics of physical literacy are. I think in our race to become more and more educated alphabetically, we have lost the fundamental of physical movement and it brings us back to our early days when our own native games used to have so much physical literacy in them… says PULLELA GOPICHAND, National Chief Coach, Indian Badminton, The chief patron and initiative leader of the Physical Literacy Program.

