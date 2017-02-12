Dubai, UAE: A lighting installation allowing Middle East home-owners and end-users to create their own customised illumination from ‘billions of colour options’ will be among the latest innovations on show at the Light Middle East 2016 exhibition in Dubai this month.

‘Infinite Color+’ is an LED installation allowing users to control variations in hue, tone, saturation, and colour appearance, enabling them to create their own personalised light source from one single fixture.

Manufactured by American company USAI Lighting, Infinite Color+ employs precision optics ensuring a perfectly mixed beam delivering more than 1,300 lumens, meaning users can illuminate spaces with any colour available while still maintaining high quality uniform lighting.

The luminaire is just one example of how the future of architectural lighting is being shaped, and will share centre-stage among many innovations at Light Middle East 2016 when it opens from 31 October – 2 November at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

“With Infinite Color+, it’s possible to craft any unique white light anywhere, whether for hospitality, retail, entertainment, residential, or cultural lighting applications,” said Sajeeb Koya, President of 3S Lighting Solutions, the Middle East distributor for USAI Lighting.

“The luminaire is the perfect substitute to painting walls with acrylic, but its flexibility allows for endless possibilities; users can ‘paint’ their hallway a saturated blue for example, and when the mood changes, transform it to a sunny yellow using basic DMX512 controls.”

“Billions of colours – violet, green, orange, and red – and millions of whites – are all available with this product,” added Koya. “Lighting designers and end-users alike can create custom colours for special events and accents as needed with the exact same fixture.”

3S Lighting Solutions will launch Infinite Color+ at Light Middle East’s Future Zone, a dedicated stage for the world’s leading brands that are shaping the future of architectural lighting design and technology.

More than 50 international manufacturers and regional lighting solutions providers will exhibit at the exclusive area, which has grown by 15 per cent year-on-year.

“The concept behind the Future Zone was to familiarise regional lighting industry stakeholders with the latest offerings from leading global brands, right here in their own backyard,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, organiser of Light Middle East.

“Over the years we have seen a surge in participation from a wide spectrum of international manufacturers and suppliers eager to demonstrate the latest in the industry to the increasingly selective Middle East buyer.”

Ruud Lighting Arabia is another Future Zone exhibitor that’s embracing the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart building technology with its latest range of Cree lighting products and controls.

The UAE-based solutions provider will launch Smart Cast PoE (Power over Ethernet) – an intuitively simple, scalable and open platform that helps enable IoT for buildings through better light.

Vic Andrews, Ruud Lighting Arabia’s Managing Director, said the system embeds intelligence to make buildings more efficient and people more productive, while delivering far better light for less energy than ordinary LED lighting systems.

“Cree’s SmartCast PoE enables limitless possibilities and applications through better LED technology, while helping customers achieve aggressive energy-saving goals and enabling additional intelligence benefits, such as control, data collection and analytics,” said Andrews.

“Cree’s SmartCast Manager software maximises the energy savings of SmartCast PoE connected LED lighting with a OneButton Setup that commissions an entire building with a solitary stroke. The technology also facilitates a single point of control and visibility into real-time data analytics to identify advanced energy saving strategies,” he added.

Other headline companies at Light Middle East’s Future Zone include the show’s Headline Sponsor Debbas, Platinum Sponsor Cinmar, and Gold Sponsors Martin by Harman, Huda Lighting, Swiss LED, and Speclight.

Now in its 11th edition, Light Middle East 2016 will feature more than 350 exhibitors from 30 countries, and returns with regular headline features including the Light Middle East Conference, and the prestigious Light Middle East Awards, celebrating the most outstanding lighting projects and designers from throughout the region.

Meanwhile, one of Britain’s most popular lighting design competitions, Ready Steady Light, will make its regional debut at Light Middle East, offering lighting design professionals, students, and manufacturers a platform to showcase their creative talents and network among industry peers. More information is available at: www.lightme.net.