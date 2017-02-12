3D data publishing toolkit enables engineering applications to publish data for almost any workflow including interoperability, archiving, visualization and collaboration, work instructions, smart reports and technical data packages.

Bend, OR (USA), February 12th, 2017 — Tech Soft 3D today announced the release of HOOPS Publish 2017, the leading tool to enable applications to publish 3D data in multiple formats for consumption, including native 3D PDF, HTML and in several standard CAD formats, including STEP AP 242, JT 9.5 and 3MF, used in 3D printing applications. HOOPS Publish enables engineering applications to publish product information for use across the entire product lifecycle for almost any workflow, including archiving, interoperability, visualization and collaboration, work instructions, smart reports and technical data packages.

“The rise of web and mobile technology, new standards and free readers have changed how people expect to consume data,” said Eric Vinchon, HOOPS Product Director. “People want to get data out of their applications and consume it throughout the product lifecycle. HOOPS Publish makes that possible. HOOPS Publish provides software development teams everything they need to add the output capabilities their customers expect into their applications.”

With HOOPS Publish 2017, anyone can publish a rich 3D model with product manufacturing information (PMI) in several standard CAD formats. HOOPS Publish also generates interactive PDFs with 3D engineering graphics, tables, lists, buttons, drawings and more. Data created by your application can now be shared and consumed more broadly and efficiently.

New features in HOOPS Publish 2017:

* Publish PDF, HTML 5, STEP AP 242, JT 9.5, IGES, PRC, STL, VRML and 3MF formats

* New HTML export feature includes built-in controls for users to navigate, review and interrogate models in a web browser – with no need for a proprietary viewer or CAD system

* Create relationships between elements in the PDF without the need for javascript

In addition to importing your application data via a straightforward API, developers may also choose to load data in any one of the following formats:

* IGES, STEP, SAT, XT and IFC (new formats for 2017)

* PRC, U3D and VRML (formats previously supported; also included in 2017)

About HOOPS Publish:

HOOPS Publish enables engineering applications to publish data for almost any workflow including interoperability, archiving, visualization and collaboration, work instructions, smart reports and technical data packages. With HOOPS Publish you can share your engineering data in three ways: PDF, HTML and standard CAD formats, all without the need to for proprietary CAD software. Go ahead, share your CAD data. Developers interested in exploring the capabilities of HOOPS Publish can request a free 60-day evaluation.

About Tech Soft 3D:

Tech Soft 3D is the leading global provider of development tools that help software teams deliver successful applications, as well as the creator of the 3D format that is part of the PDF standard. Established in 1996 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Tech Soft 3D also has offices in California, France, England and Japan. The company’s toolkit products power nearly 500 unique applications running on hundreds of millions of computers worldwide, while the tetra4d brand of end-user products are used by many of the top manufacturing and construction firms for converting CAD data into 3D PDF. For more information, visit http://www.techsoft3d.com and http://www.tetra4d.com

HOOPS is a registered trademark of Tech Soft 3D. All other products or company references are the property of their respective holders.

