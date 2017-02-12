BloggerKhan announces their new report featuring 25 essential plugins for WordPress along with their key features and price points.

According to Mr. Babar, a spokesperson for BloggerKhan, the idea is to help out businesses and individuals looking for the best plugins for their WordPress website. The article includes a variety of free and premium plugins that will improve the functionality of any website, as explained by Mr. Babar.

There are over 40,000 plugins available for WordPress only and it is sometimes difficult to make a decision. From Jetpack to Akismet and Slider Revolution, we have included the key features and price for 25 essential plugins.

For more information on the required and absolute plugins for WordPress, read the full article at : http://bit.ly/wordpress-essential-plugins.

According to Mr. Babar, businesses will find this article helpful as it includes plugins with different key features. Businesses need only pick the ones that are right for them, Babar concludes.