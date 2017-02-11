· BarShala dedicates Valentine’s Day for singles

If you are single and wondering that Valentine’s Day is not your time then barshala’s offer may force you to rethink. Barshala, a leading chain of neighbourhood restro bar has decided to celebrate 14th Feb as VELLATIME Day which means if you are single and all your friends are occupied with their bae then Barshala is the right place for you to be. This 14thFeb where all the Pubs and Bars deny Stag entry making singles feel like losers, Barshala has decided to promote “SINGLEISM” by allowing Stag entry. That’s not it. Barshala has also launched the VELLATIME offer where you have to Click a selfie with a cauliflower, post it on the BarShala facebook page and get a free drink at BarShala on 14th Feb.

Prashant Naik, Marketing Head of Barshala said – We encourage people to love themselves. They don’t necessarily have partner to enjoy the day. Being single on Valentine’s Day isn’t really a big deal. Yeah, you might feel a little disgruntled, seeing all those couples clinging to each other like ivy, but come on. You’re young, free, and gorgeous! Being single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean hiding away and If the dreaded V-word is enough to send shivers down your spine Barshala is the right place for you to be.

So don’t wait for your partner to celebrate rather enjoy the VELLATIME this 14th feb at Barshala. Get your best single friends together and celebrate being single. Also, get a drink free when you post a selfie with cauliflower on Barshala’s Facebook Page.