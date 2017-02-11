Delhi, IN- Feb , 2017.Gone are the days, when a simple lip gloss and a little khol was enough to go by day. It is said that Cleopatra bathed in goat’s milk and honey to look her best. We’re all aware of the ancient connection between women and beauty. No wonder the cosmetics and beauty industry is a multi-billion dollar enterprise! Now you need to look your best everyday, everytime. he range of hair products, skin lotions, and cosmetics available today is mind boggling. Buying, maintaining and replenishing beauty products is an expensive affair. After all, vanity comes with a price tag. And all the available options can be overwhelming for a total beginner.

If you walk into a store like Sephora or Ulta and find yourself overwhelmed, it’s probably safe to say you’re quite new to the makeup world. For a beginner, makeup can be quite intimidating. Today there’s such a huge selection of products available which often makes newcomers feel pretty confused. “What does that do?” “What do I need this for?” The choice seems endless. And more often than not, you end up buying something that doesn’t work for you. Don’t worry. Makeup, like many things, involves trial and error and lots of practice, but a little help never hurts. We’ve compiled a “makeup starter kit” of affordable essentials that every newbie needs in order to fully dive into the realm of makeup.

This guide to makeup has clear step-by-step instructions and includes what to buy, how to apply it and looks for every occasion. Often it becomes confusing for a beginner as to how to actually start doing things, That is why we have compiled a list of the steps what are the basic steps for makeup for a complete makeup beginner.

