A custom shirt printing company in the US has just created its 5 millionth product. The firm has been in existence for quite some time, and they now dominate the marketplace. They offer a simple service anyone can use to create a customized design and get the item delivered to their door. They also provide a facility for sellers to upload designs and market products straight from their website. So, anyone can make money fast and earn from their shirts.

While the website is geared towards the American market, people can launch a campaign from anywhere in the world. Opening an account is easy, and it only takes a couple of minutes. There is no need to worry if someone has a design idea but lacks the necessary skills. The experts at Shirt Magic will work with them to create a graphic that fits the bill. Best of all? The company doesn’t keep a percentage of each sale. Instead, they charge a flat fee per item that’s included in the quoted base price. That means there are no hidden costs, and sellers retain 100% of their profits.

All money is sent directly to bank accounts, so there’s no messing around. The first payment occurs when the seller reaches their campaign goal. The second payment comes when the campaign finishes. That simple payment structure means it’s easy to work out when the cash will land in accounts. If sellers are due to receive more than $600 in payments, they have to complete a 1099 form for tax purposes. However, that only takes a few moments.

Shipping costs to the US and Canada are kept as low as possible. US citizens can expect to pay $3.85 for the first item plus $1.25 for each item after. Those in Canada pay $8.85 for the first item plus $4 for each item after. Finally, international buyers will pay $12.85 for the first item plus $4 for each item after.

People who’d like to know more about the service just need to visit the Shirt Magic website. There is an excellent FAQ section that offers a wealth of information. Of course, they can also contact the company direct using the details below this paragraph. The customer service team are always around to settle queries and provide advice. They are even willing to consider unique and innovative new products and deals. So, getting in touch with them today is the best first step.

Contact:

Ross

Company: Shirt Magic

Address: 127 Smith Street, Fitzroy, VIC 3065, Australia

Phone: 404555344

Email: ross@fatseo.com.au

Website: https://www.shirtmagic.com