Olathe, Kansas ( Webnewswire ) February 11, 2017 – Serving the Kansas City area for over 35 years, MC Janitorial LLC, a premier in the industry provides spotless cleaning services to the commercial, industrial, medical and retail clients. They have a proven track-record of successful experience in the janitorial and building maintenance industries.

Now, they are certified in Green Cleaning to take their commercial cleaning services in Kansas City to the next level.

When asked about their new certification, “We are certified in Green Cleaning, offering a safe and reliable way to maintain cleanliness in the work environment and protect the atmosphere. Green Cleaning is considered safe for the environment because it does not introduce harsh chemicals into the surrounding area. We provide equipment and supplies that hold in green cleaning certification. Our cleaning method also involves using microfiber materials, and products that are effective in maintaining clean, and healthy facilities,” stated the spokesperson of MC Janitorial LLC.

MC Janitorial LLC is part of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an “A” rating and registered with the Chamber of Commerce. They are also the members of the Building Service Contractors Association International to provide professional custodial and building maintenance services to the KC Metro area.

Their professionals are well-trained and certified to perform any kind of cleaning job and are available 24 hours a day to maintain high-quality cleanliness in commercial and residential sectors.

The spokesperson also added, “Our custodians are trained to thoroughly maintain high-quality cleanliness. Whatever your schedule, the janitors at MC Janitorial LLC are available 24 hours a day. We are not a temporary cleaning fix; we are a permanent solution for your work,” complementing the above statement.

Their janitorial service in Kansas City cover the greater KC metro areas including Overland Park, Olathe, Leawood, Lee’s Summit, Grandview and anywhere within a 50 mile radius of Kansas City.

Contact Name: Roger Brown

Contact Address:

118 N Emma Street

Olathe, KS 66061

United States

Phone Number: (913) – 780 – 0731

Email : mikecox@mcjanitorial.com

###