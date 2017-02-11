Kansas City, Missouri ( Webnewswire ) February 11, 2017 – A great name in the industry, Delden Manufacturing Company has specialized in the supply of residential and commercial garage doors and hardware solutions since 1964. With over 50 years of experience in the industry, their expert staff is skilled in designing garage doors that exceed industry standards.

Now, they have announced the expansion of their ‘Your Home Your Design’ Collection by offering a low maintenance, steel door with overlay design options.

When asked about the new product offering, Ty Collins, salesperson and influential developer of the Delden steel overlay product, had this to say: “We are excited to announce the expansion of our ‘Your Home Your Design’ Collection with a low maintenance steel overlay door. This product added to our current collection provides additional options for customers that like the idea of custom building a wood door, but don’t like the maintenance or price tag that goes along with it.”

Delden’s steel overlay garage doors are completely customizable and easily incorporate designs requested by customers.

“Delden can match the arch of the door opening and build the entire design to your customer’s specifications. If your customer does not want to design the entire door, they have the option to choose or modify from Delden’s provided photos and diagrams,” reported Randy Pyle, custom department foreman for Delden Manufacturing Company.

What makes Delden’s steel overlay garage doors unique to the marketplace? Simply put, options. In addition to the customization, the product is available in three door models and eight color options including True White, Almond, Wicker Tan, Sandtone, Dark Brown, Hunter Green, Gray and Terratone. Conjointly, three trim board options are available. All trim board applications come without caulking and must be painted within 30 days to activate warranty.

Delden marketing and promotions manager, Brad Dodson added, “The steel trim collection of ‘Your Home Your Design’ comes with R-values ranging from 6.48 to 9.05. All steel trim doors can meet wind load requirements and two of the three door models come standard with a self-lubricating polypropylene “wear seal” in the section joints that are thermally-broken for maximum energy efficiency.”

About Delden Manufacturing Company

Serving the garage industry for over a half century, Delden Manufacturing Company has been recognized as a top supplier of residential and commercial garage doors that meet stringent industry standards. Visit http://www.deldenmfg.com for more information.

