11, February 2017: Bent Kettle Brewing opened a taproom at 10 South Water Street West in downtown Fort Atkinson, WI on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 5 pm much to the delight of their craft beer loving fans.

Bent Kettle tap room hours are Thursday-Saturday 5 pm to 10 pm. Sundays Noon to 6 p.m. They also have free wi-fi access, TVs, a (historic) pool table, and a game room. Catering and private party packages are available.

What’s a taproom?

There’s a big difference between a bar and a taproom. Technically, a taproom is a microbrewery’s direct distribution channel. It’s a place to sell beer directly to the consumer. In real terms, it means the only alcoholic drink you can buy at our taproom is beer. Lots of different kinds of beer.

At the Bent Kettle tap room one can enjoy their flagship brew (Insolence) along with their other popular craft beer. Try out some of their newest experimental batches. Think of it as being the taste-testing kitchen for Bent Kettle Brewing. Beer drinker’s opinions on the new craft beer flavors are welcomed, good or bad. They’ll also sell a variety of non-alcoholic beverages for the non-beer folks.

Enjoy some great food!

Chef Larry Gerber has developed a menu sure to please. Jones Dairy Farm products will be featured in several selections. Most ingredients are produced and procured from local sources.

Get free wi-fi, TV, music, games, pool, and poker. (Wait until you see their tables!) Want to start a poker league with your friends? Or is a game of sheepshead more your style? With this venue, the possibilities are interesting.

“Speaking of the taproom, it’s been a pretty hectic couple of days. We sincerely appreciate all the people who have come out to welcome us! We continue to learn new things about taproom operations. Our goal is to offer the finest beers and the most enjoyable experience for our patrons. Thanks for your support,” says Jim Jorgenson (co-owner of Bent Kettle Brewing).

Bent Kettle brew master Mark Cook reports: “We are almost ready to release another batch of K’Paui and our new Vanilla Bean Porter. This time around we will be packaging in 22oz bomber bottles because we’re trying to gauge demand between the tap room and our established accounts.

We are now accepting pre-orders for both beers and will have them in the tap room in about 2 weeks (rough estimate). They will retail for $4.99 per bomber. Let us know what you want and how many and I’ll announce when they’re ready.

Velvet Lips New England style double IPA is now on tap! It weighs in at 8% ABV, and the hop hounds will love the 100 IBU’s. Citra, Cascade and Mosaic hops lend a rich juiciness to the mouth feel.

Let us know if you think it should be a part of our regular lineup. C’mon in and Get Bent!”

Bent Kettle is serving their beers along with various complimentary selections of guest beers from other craft brewers. You can try their craft beer flavors that are in general production as well as their new experimental “crafty” brews. Want to do a taste test? Customers are invited buy a flight and try 4 at a time.

One of the hallmarks of the craft brewing movement has been the innovation of the rise of the tap room. The microbrewery tap room is a great example of the hottest business model in the brewing world. That innovation hasn’t been limited to beer alone, but also comes on the business side, where new methods of distribution, customer interaction, marketing, and more have re-energized American beer lovers.

Bent Kettle Brewing seems to be riding the recent wave of success in microbreweries. And for a good reason too. Not only because tap rooms are gaining in popularity among Wisconsin locals, but because Bent Kettle craft brews are a superb example of craft beer excellence!

ABOUT BENT KETTLE BREWING:

“Bent” describes their craft beer recipes: non-conformist, irreverent, experimental and artisan; using non-traditional ingredients in traditional beers while following traditional craft beer guidelines to ensure safety and quality in our brews. Their new chocolate coconut craft brew K’Paui shows they are living up to their company vision of bringing unique flavors of great tasting craft beer to the world.

