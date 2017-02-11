Liberty, Missouri ( Webnewswire ) February 11, 2017 – Highway construction projects can be particularly challenging especially when space is limited, and roadways are crowded. Construction locations with heavy-traffic areas make safety the highest priority. To meet these jobsite demands, 48 Barriers supplies a wide series of highway concrete barriers to commercial customers in the lower 48 states. This has made 48 Barriers, the industry’s most recognized source for new and used concrete barriers in the United States.

The spokesperson stated, “We are extremely happy to be recognized as the leading source for new and used concrete barriers in the United States. It has been our pleasure to serve commercial customers with all their traffic management needs. We are happy to support various commercial companies and channels across the USA, such as, Construction, Event & Tent, Military, Federal, State, Local, Property Management, Equipment Storage, Traffic and many more.”

The products offered by 48 Barriers have various applications including: perimeter security, job-site protection, and many others. Their main product focus is on Jersey Barriers (K-Rail, Traffic barrier, highway barrier), water-filled barricades, concrete bin blocks (Ecology Blocks, Bin Dividers, Bunker Blocks), and concrete planters.

From humble beginnings in 2003, 48 Barriers has repeatedly proven its capacity to meet the needs of extensive range of clients and is currently approved for applications across 48 states in the United States. 48 Barriers prides itself on providing quality solutions for their customers. They are more than willing to provide barriers in a way that works for the needs. They stand by the motto – “Do it right, or don’t do it all.”

Company media person finally concluded the meet by stating, “As you browse the 48Barriers.com website you will find various types of concrete barriers and barricades, including the water-filled variety, traffic accessories, and other site amenities. Please contact us with any questions regarding our products at 866-755-3325 – phones answered 24/7.”

Based in Kansas City, 48 Barriers has been recognized as the national source for new & used concrete jersey barriers, K-rail barriers, bin blocks, planters, and water-filled barricades at discount pricing. For more details, visit http://48barriers.com

