Albany, New York, February 10, 2016: From several past decades, the global occurrence of the disease named “Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus” has risen rapidly. Consequently, this has resulted in a large, diverse and rapidly growing market landscape which comprises several different drug classes. To explore this therapeutic market of the disease, a fresh report has been added to the massive portfolio of Market Research Hub’s research offerings. This analysis is titled as “Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus- Heat Map and Analysis” which provides details of the clinical benchmarks set by the current market landscape and also some of the expected changes to these trials along with the treatment algorithm which has been displayed.

This tabular heat map structure is mainly designed to provide a summary of the clinical characteristics applied by the market players. Moreover, it outlines comprehensive detail of all major late-stage clinical trial results for marketed products and pipeline products in the T2DM market and late-stage pipeline.

In the initial section, the report provides a brief introduction of T2DM disease along with its causes, symptoms and diagnosis. Type 2 diabetes is a chronic and serious metabolic disorder which is characterized by high levels of sugar in the blood and also called as adult-onset diabetes. In this type of diabetes, not enough insulin is produced or the insulin that is made by the body does not exert the usual effects on body cells. There are about 27 million people in the U.S suffering from this condition. The causes associated with the disease have numerous difficulties and co-morbidities, including cardiovascular disease, nephropathy (kidney damage), neuropathy (nerve damage), and retinopathy and foot problems.

Most of the diagnosis for the disease is based on World Health Organization (WHO) and American Diabetes Association (ADA) measures which includes both clinical and laboratory parameters. Some of the helpful medications include thiazolidinediones, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, non-sulfonylurea secretagogues and insulin. Over the past years, the emergence of some of the inhibitors has intensified competition in the market. It includes:

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists

Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors

Sodium-glucose linked transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors

Furthermore, the report states that these new drug classes have been extremely successful across the world, and also leading to substantial market growth. With a highly active late-stage pipeline, this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Differences between these products must be understood fully by companies seeking to position a novel drug in this market.

Also, it is predicted that the prevalence of type 2 DM in adults is becoming popular. Also, it will increase in the next two decades and a lot of the raise will occur in developing countries where the majority of patients are aged between 45 and 64 years.

