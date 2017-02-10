Optegra, UK’s most trusted eye health care group celebrated success at 100% Optical 2017, the largest optical event in the UK held in Excel London Feb 4-6, 2017. The show attracted nearly 7,500 professionals on a global stage providing opportunities to learn, network and discover the latest products, technologies and solutions.

The large visitor turnout at Optegra Eye Health Care stand were delighted to experience a virtual tour wearing reality headsets of its flagship Queen Anne Street Hospital without leaving the comfort of the stand. The impressive Central London state of the art facility built at a cost of £13 million celebrated its first birthday in January. Designed to include the latest equipment and patient care facilities for ophthalmic patients, the hospital offers a full laser suite, medical ophthalmology rooms and ophthalmic facilities.

At the event, patients contemplating vision correction also had the opportunity to hear from Optegra’s dedicated consultants, ask questions, learn about their innovative procedures including laser eye surgery , refractive lens exchange & cataract.

Interactive quizzes using touch screen pods also caught visitor’s attention and enabled them to collect some CET points. Additionally Ms Lucia Pelosini, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon’s talk about Corneal transplant surgery and management of Kerataconus at the Lenses Hub was well received.

For media enquiries contact Tukshad Engineer – Head of Digital at Optegra – 0755 499 4155 | tukshad.engineer@optegra.com

About Optegra Eye Health Care

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services in the UK, China, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany. Optegra operates 23 eye hospitals and clinics and brings together leading edge research and medical expertise, state-of-the-art surgical equipment and top ophthalmic surgeons renowned for their areas of expertise to offer excellent clinical outcomes in laser vision correction, refractive lens exchange (Clarivu™), cataract removal, AMD, vitreoretinal and oculoplastics procedures all carried out in five-star patient facilities.

Optegra Eye Health Care operates seven dedicated eye hospitals based in Birmingham, Central London, Hampshire, Manchester, North London, Surrey and Yorkshire. For more information please visit www.optegra.com

