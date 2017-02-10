Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market 2016 by Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021
“Swimming pool water treatment equipment is used to treat the water from the swimming pool. Swimming pool water must undergo treatment, in order to remain clear and clean, free from harmful substances, bacteria, viruses, algae and other pathogens and suitable for use by swimmers.
Swimming pool water treatment equipment includes filters, pumps, valves, heaters and other equipment.”
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
Pentair
Hayward
Fluidra
Emaux
AQUA
Pahlen
Culligan
Sterling
Firsle
MIURA
Carefree Clearwater
Kurita
Speck Pump
Prominent
Zodiac
Intec America
Miox
CIPU
Denor
Hairunde
Wuxi Bibo
Rightleder
Kelan Water
Zhengzhou Pafific
Zhengzhou Langjing
Market Segment by Regions
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type
All-in-one Equipment
Traditional Equipment
Market Segment by Applications
Residential
Public & Hotel
Others(Include Hospital,School,etc.)
There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market report.
