Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market 2016 by Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021
Super absorbent polymer (SAP) is a polymer material produced by partial cross-linking of water soluble polymers which turns into insoluble and hydrophilic properties. It has a three-dimensional net structure which consists of many hydrophilic functional groups. SAP is mainly used in hygiene products such as baby diapers, women’s sanitary pads, and adult diapers.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Super Absorbent Polymer in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
Nippon Shokubhai
Evonik Industries
Sumitomo Seika
BASF SE
Sanyo Chemical
LG Chemicals
Danson Technology
Quanzhou BLD Science Technology
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech
Zhejiang Satellite Petro-chemical
Boya Shuzhi
Weilong Polymer Material
Songwon Industrial
Demi
Market Segment by Regions
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type
Sodium polyacrylate
Polyacrylate/polyacrylamide copolymer
Others
Market Segment by Applications
Hygiene products (Disposable diapers, Adult incontinence, Feminine hygiene)
Agriculture products
Others
