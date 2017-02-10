Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market 2016 by Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021



Super absorbent polymer (SAP) is a polymer material produced by partial cross-linking of water soluble polymers which turns into insoluble and hydrophilic properties. It has a three-dimensional net structure which consists of many hydrophilic functional groups. SAP is mainly used in hygiene products such as baby diapers, women’s sanitary pads, and adult diapers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Super Absorbent Polymer in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Nippon Shokubhai

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Seika

BASF SE

Sanyo Chemical

LG Chemicals

Danson Technology

Quanzhou BLD Science Technology

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech

Zhejiang Satellite Petro-chemical

Boya Shuzhi

Weilong Polymer Material

Songwon Industrial

Demi

Market Segment by Regions

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type

Sodium polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/polyacrylamide copolymer

Others

Market Segment by Applications

Hygiene products (Disposable diapers, Adult incontinence, Feminine hygiene)

Agriculture products

Others

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Super Absorbent Polymer market report.



