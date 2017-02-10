White Haven, Pennsylvania ( Webnewswire ) February 9, 2017 – For over 30 years, Leadership Excellence has identified and recognized the top leadership programs in organizations and their strategies and solutions. Once again, HR.com and Leadership Excellence are proud to announce the top leadership program being recognized at the upcoming awards ceremony. The Winners Circle in each category have been revealed in advance of the LEAD2017 event at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee this February. The prestigious leadership awards salute top leadership practitioners and highlight their roles in the industry.

Dr. Sylvia Lafair’s programs, Total Leadership Connectionâ„¢ along with Creative Energy Options’ Pattern Breakthrough Coaching are receiving their 7th straight award this year!

Creative Energy Options, (CEOinc), a dynamic leadership consulting firm is focused on optimizing workplace relationships and prepares leaders to develop a culture of trust, collaboration, accountability, and create an organization that is a great place to work. Their areas of expertise include executive coaching, consulting, custom-designed workshops and seminars, team building, and assessments. CEOinc’s flagship leadership development program, Total Leadership Connectionsâ„¢ develops the skills, tools, and techniques to develop outstanding leaders. This transformational leadership program is for leaders at every level, from front line managers to CEO’s. Creative Energy Options, Inc. is preparing todays leaders for tomorrow’s challenges.

At the Gala Awards dinner at LEAD2017 on February 8th, full details of rankings and the remainder of the award winners will be announced. Following the announcement of all award winners, the February 2017 edition of Leadership Excellence Essentials will feature the top award recipients in each category showcasing the unique qualities that made them a Leadership Excellence Award Winner.

“Effective leadership is essential to creating thriving teams and to building successful organizations. Regardless of the size or industry of your business, valued leadership programs make a considerable contribution to accomplishing your goals. The annual LEAD awards recognize these flourishing programs that are making a difference in their world.” Debbie McGrath, CEO of HR.com.

Award recipients are selected based on both an application or nomination process as well as voting. The voting was completed by users of the leadership program and was promoted by the nominees as well as through social media campaigns.

About LEAD

The Leadership Excellence & Development Forum (LEAD) is an annual 2-day leadership forum designed to inspire leadership in people from all walks of life, live simulcast to hundreds of remote host sites internationally. The event brings top thought leaders and the world’s best leadership practices into any organization. Speakers are broadcasted to hundreds of host sites across the continent. LEAD Forums target all levels of leadership and personal corporation goals by helping attendees create a company-wide leadership program. www.LEAD2017.com

About HR.com

HR.com, the largest global social networking and resource site for almost 300,000 HR Professionals, is committed to educating and developing the best HR people with the best possible content and tools: a global Leadership annual event, Leadership Excellence Awards, HR Certification exam prep courses, real-time matching for job seekers and employers, certification/recertification programs, virtual event platform customization, executive mentorship program, monthly themed interactive HR e-publications, 5,400+ webcasts, 360+ virtual events, blogs, community networks, industry news, and advisory boards. The HR.com Cert Prep course boasts a 93% pass rate compared to the industry average of 58%. Smart HR people are getting smarter!

About Creative Energy Options, Inc

Creative Energy Options, Inc. is a dynamic leadership consulting firm focused on optimizing workplace relationships. Our leadership expertise can help you develop a culture of trust, collaboration and accountability and create an organization that is a great place to work. Our areas of expertise include executive coaching, consulting, custom-designed workshops and seminars, team building, and assessments.

