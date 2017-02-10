Bangkok – 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts held its first South East Asian luxury lifestyle event in conjunction with Polo Escape in Chonburi, Pattaya from 28-29 January 2017. It was the first in what will be a series of events on the Polo Calendar which runs from October through to April each year.

Three teams each with five players enjoyed two days of exhilarating world class polo. Polo Escape, Maple Leaf and Kuppa-Constant Energy battled it out with the Maple Leaf team reigning supreme and taking out the 137 Pillars Polo Puissance Cup.

Other highlights of the tournament were:

• The Moët & Chandon Treading In Ceremony

• An elegant 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts Afternoon Champagne Tea

• The debut of the customized 137 Pillars London Cab

• 137 Pillars Polo Puissance Prizes and Cup Presentation

• Asado BBQ dinner

137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts partnership with Polo Escape Polo Club shares a perfect synergy as our client focus is the same – luxury and lifestyle. By supporting the 137 Pillars Polo Puissance Cup we intend to build a relationship with International Polo; a sport played by ladies and gentleman across the globe. The synergy of this “high society sport” matches our ambition to collaborate with others in the luxury goods and services market which can mutually enhance our respective business growth and offer our clients unique and memorable experiences,” said Christopher Stafford, COO of 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts and a lifelong Polo player and enthusiast.

Polo Escape – www.poloescape.com

Set on a 70-acre estate in Chonburi, Pattaya, Polo Escape offers one of the best polo destinations in the world. From its high-quality Tifton Sport grass polo field to well-designed stabling facilities, superbly trained polo ponies, beautiful grounds, wholesome menus, unique and rustic accommodations, Polo Escape is for discerning travelers.



Owners Robin and Susy Lourvanij, together with world renowned polo field consultant Alejandro Lavista Llanos, created and redesigned a former rubber and pineapple plantation 10 years ago into a world class travel destination – offering complete privacy for a highly international guest list including royalties, celebrities and business moguls. Apart from its understated grace, Polo Escape’s appeal for many of their guests, who return each year, is the warm hospitality extended by their charming owners. The property is more than just a polo club; it’s a lifestyle experience.

137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts – www.137pillarshotels.com

137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts is a passionately curated luxury boutique brand, offering unique, memorable signature experiences and legendary service in each of its properties.

Following the success of the award-winning 30 suite 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai which opened in 2012, the second property, 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok will open mid-February 2017, showcasing 179 private residences with a 34-suite hotel to open 2 April.

A third property, 137 Pillars Estate Phuket, is scheduled to open early 2019 on the North Peninsula of Kata Beach, with 16 sunset facing Pool villas and 51 Pool Suites.

A hallmark of 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts is the team who are dedicated to legendary hospitality and service, as well as a respect for environmental sustainability.

