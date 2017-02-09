The first and only injectable to dissolve fat under the chin, commonly referred to as a “double chin,” will be explained at a free seminar conducted by facial plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Prendiville.

Kybella™ will be among the latest procedures for rejuvenating the face and removing unwanted fat at a seminar Dr. Prendiville will conduct Friday, Feb. 24, at 11:30 a.m. at Gulf Harbour Yacht & Country Club on McGregor Boulevard in South Fort Myers. A light lunch will be served. The seminar is free, but reservations are required by calling 239-437-3900. Space is limited.

Kybella™ (deoxycholic acid) contours and improves the appearance of moderate to severe submental fullness under the chin. Each in-office treatment is typically 15 to 20 minutes with most patients seeing visible results in two to four treatments spaced at least one month apart. Up to six treatments may be administered, according to Dr. Prendiville.

“When injected into subcutaneous fat, Kybella™ causes the destruction of fat cells. Once destroyed, those cells cannot store or accumulate fat. After the the desired effect is achieved with Kybella™, re-treatment is not expected,” he said.

Dr. Prendiville was among the first facial plastic surgeons in Southwest Florida to offer the new treatment, which has been the focus of a global clinical development program involving more than 20 clinical studies of more than 2,600 patients worldwide.

Using before and after pictures of actual patients, Dr. Prendiville also will discuss the latest advances in facelifts, eyelid lifts, nose surgery, lasers, and reconstructive surgery. He also will review injectable wrinkle fillers Botox®, Sculptra®, Juvederm®, Restylane®, Restylane Silk®, Radiesse® and Voluma®.

Another new advance that Dr. Prendiville will discuss is SculpSure®, which is approved by the FDA as the world’s first non-invasive fat-melting laser device to treat stubborn fat in just 25 minutes. SculpSure is available at the Assuage Luxury Spa in Naples, where Dr. Prendiville serves as medical director.

In addition to a light lunch, attendees will be able to make an appointment for a free consultation with Dr. Prendiville.

Dr. Prendiville is the only Fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon in Fort Myers who is certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.

He is recognized nationally as a facelift expert with more than 20 articles published in medical journals and he has served as guest editor for Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America. He also is a featured presenter at many state and national meetings about facial plastic surgery.

In 2015, he was selected as one of 100 doctors in the nation to receive the prestigious RealSelf 100 Award from RealSelf, the leading online community that helps people make confident choices in elective cosmetic procedures. Dr. Prendiville has been a reviewer on RealSelf.com since 2008 and has now achieved Distinguished Member status for his responses to patients with questions about facial plastic surgery and skin rejuvenation techniques.

Dr. Prendiville also is the past president and secretary/treasurer of the Florida Society of Facial Plastic Surgery, an association consisting of 250 facial plastic surgeons in the state.

Dr. Prendiville graduated with his M.D. degree with high honors from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and served his residency at Georgetown University.

He was awarded a Fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at St. Louis University in Missouri, where he was a clinical instructor in the St. Louis University Department of Otolaryngology.

All surgeries are performed at Dr. Prendiville’s state-of-the-art Surgical Center adjacent to his office in South Fort Myers at 9407 Cypress Lake Drive.. The Surgical Center is accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgical Facilities (AAAASF), which is the largest accrediting body for outpatient surgical facilities in the United States. For more information, please visit www.drprendiville.com.