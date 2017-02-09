26 January 2017 – Scottsdale Hand and Foot Spa specializes in the art of gel nails, SNS manicures as well as other nail enhancement applications for manicures and pedicures. The salon was established in 2005 and since then pleases its customers with amazing manicure and pedicure services.

Often, when we, girls, need to look good, especially before any social event, we are going to the beauty salon: make a beautiful hairstyle, makeup, manicure, pedicure and so on. The variety of services of modern cosmetic centers is very impressive. How to choose the right place to go, not to miscalculate with the master, and at a price that corresponds to your possibilities? And yet we would like to just relax and enjoy the procedures. After all, the salon will be remembered every time you look at the treated nails. Let’s look at how to choose the best beauty salon “for the soul”.

First of all, nail salons are different by the prices for their services. It depends on the skill of the master, the cost of materials used and the diversity of the range of services. And the first thing on which should be paid attention, is the compliance with sanitary regulations. After all, no one wants after going to the salon to be treated from an unknown infection. The customer always has the full right to ask how in the salon are disinfected all tools. In this sense, there is usually a strict order, as any salon is responsible not only to their clients but also to the sanitary and epidemiological stations (in many salons, even the workers are required to undergo periodic medical examinations). Those who do a manicure at home, take on a certain amount of risk, since disinfection is carried out at the most primitive means, which do not always kill all the harmful bacteria in the manicure materials.

According to the reviews left in yellow pages about Scottsdale Hand and Foot Spa, this salon has a highest level of hygiene and of a great variety of services and treatments. The salon’s masters will not do only the common pedicure and manicure, but also are able to apply various nourishment masks, exfoliates and scrubs for your hands and feet. Also if you came not only for treatments, but to create on your nails wonderful designs, Tracy, Cherry and Tiffany will make your manicure and pedicure fabulous and you will enjoy it each time when looking on your nails.

Contacts:

Company Name: Scottsdale Hand and Foot Spa

Address: 9397 E Shea Blvd, Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone: (480) 614-4435

Website: http://scottsdalehandfootspa.com/

Yelp Page: https://www.yelp.com/biz/scottsdale-hand-and-foot-spa-scottsdale-5