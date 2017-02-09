‘Sotheby’s Institute of Art is at the forefront of international Contemporary Art and Art Business education.For the first time in New Delhi, we are thrilled to present an immersive and enriching two-day programme on global contemporary art with leading international experts in the field. It is highly recommended for collectors, curators, specialists, gallerists and enthusiasts of contemporary art globally.’ – Gaurav Bhatia, Managing Director, Sotheby’s India.

For the first time, Sotheby’s will offer a two-day coursein New Delhi, organised in collaboration with Sotheby’s Institute of Art.This unique two-day courseimmerses participants in the international contemporary art scene since 1960. The programme is designed for collectors and art enthusiasts and provides an overview of the development of artistic practice in the West, as well as an analysis of art from India and other emerging markets. Informative lectures, discussions and ‘hands-on’ sessions are led by Sotheby’s Institute of Art faculty, Sotheby’s auction house specialists and other leading experts in the field.The course will coincide with Sotheby’s public exhibition in New Delhi, also at the Leela Palace Hotel, of highlights from its forthcoming New York auction of Modern & Contemporary South Asian Art.

To be held at the Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi, the programme will encompass ‘classroom’ sessions as well as guided visits, interactive panel discussions and lectures with market experts. Lunches with the speakers and specialists are included and provide a unique opportunity to further discuss and debate key issues. As part of the experience, course participants will be invited to attend Sotheby’s private cocktail reception to preview its exhibition in New Delhi.

Former participants of Sotheby’s Institute of Art short courses testify to their positive experiences:

“The course I attended was an incredibly immersive and panoramic survey of the international contemporary art landscape. Far from providing a snapshot, the three days had an exacting line up of lectures by stellar faculty, site visits to galleries, museums and collectors’ homes, combined with engaging conversation with a wonderful cohort of fellow participants. The programme’s unique design makes it enriching not just for novices but also those with considerable prior knowledge of contemporary art. I would highly recommend it.” Gayatri Rangachari Shah,Journalist and Editor for, among others, Vogue, New York Times,The Indian Express, Mint and The Hindu – Participant from the Mumbai International Contemporary Art Programme, 2016

“If before I was avoiding art conversations, now I can’t stop having them. From the art-enthusiast class mates that I had and the invaluable lectures, to the art gallery trips in the city that were beautifully curated by the lecturers, it was an unforgettable experience. For few days, the art became the centre of my universe and, without my will, after the course I have incorporated the Indian Contemporary style in my own work. I would definitely recommend anyone who is an art lover to join these courses as they are the easiest way to find your own identity as art lover, and once you realise that there is no right or wrong, good or bad, beautiful or ugly in art, then you can have your own view on everything and explore the art which makes you feel good or happy or beautiful.” Seran Gheorghe – Participant from the Mumbai International Contemporary Art Programme, 2016

‘The calibre of speakers was really impressive and we were taken on a range of interesting gallery visits. I feel I have learnt so much…I would most definitely recommend the course to anyone else considering it.’ – Participant from Business Management of an Art Gallery, 2016

‘A different kind of insight about both artists and artwork. Not the obvious information that you might find in art books…’– Participant from History of Art, Part III: Pre-War to Pop, 2016

‘My experience in looking at art and reading about art has been changed profoundly in a very positive way. I am even more excited about Contemporary Art than I thought I could be! Classmates – what a wonderful group! I have made some great friends and contacts throughout the world and I do hope we will all keep in touch.’ – Participant from Contemporary Art in Paris Today, 2016

Course schedule (subject to change):

Friday, 24 February: The Developmentof Contemporary Art

09.30 – 09.45 Registration and Welcome

09.45 – 10.00 Introduction

10.00 – 11.15 The Emergence ofContemporary Art, 1960-1980

Ben Street, Consultant Lecturer, Sotheby’s Institute of Art – London

11.30 – 12.45 Towards the New Millennium: Contemporary Art, 1980-2000

Ben Street, Consultant Lecturer, Sotheby’s Institute of Art – London

12.45 – 14.00 Lunch

14.15 – 15.30 InterpretingContemporary Art

Ben Street, Consultant Lecturer, Sotheby’s Institute of Art – London

15.45 – 17.30 Artistic Practice Today: A Conversation

Ben Street, Consultant Lecturer, Sotheby’s Institute of Art – London

Artist (TBC)

19.00 Sotheby’s Cocktail Reception

Saturday, 25 February: International Contemporary Art

10.00 – 11.15 Contemporary Art Around the World

Ben Street, Consultant Lecturer, Sotheby’s Institute of Art – London

11.30 – 12.45 Indian and South Asian Art in a Global Context

Yamini Mehta, International Head of Department, Indian and Southeast Asian Art, Sotheby’s

12.45 – 14.00 Lunch

14.15 – 15.30 Guided Visit to Sotheby’s forthcoming sale highlights

15.45 – 17.30 Panel Discussion: Artistic Quality and Auction Value

Ben Street, Consultant Lecturer, Sotheby’s Institute of Art – London

Yamini Mehta, International Head of Department, Indian and Southeast Asian Art, Sotheby’s

Collector (TBC)

Further details on the programme’s content:

This course will trace the emergence and development of international contemporary art from the 1960s on, outlining dramatic transformations in material, concepts and methods, and culminating in the global landscape of art today. Placing contemporary art in its historical and art-historical context, each lecture will highlight the most significant artists and artworks produced in the last sixty years. Themes to be addressed will include the ongoing practice of painting; the rise of installation art; art and political critique; photography and contemporary art; and the emergence of alternative voices from beyond the narrow conventions of the history of art.

Beyond a comprehensive survey of international contemporary art, the course will also provide ways to recognise and interpret compelling works of contemporary art. By assessing a broad swathe of examples from across the world in a vast array of media – from painting, photography and video to performance, installation and new media art – participants will develop methods to analyse and find meaning in contemporary art.

Beyond lectures, participants will also have opportunities to engage in discussion with Sotheby’s experts, artists and collectors about their engagement with the international art and auction market, touching upon provenance, value, performance by sector and the auction process itself.