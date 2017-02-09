Media wars and violence drive the legally pivotal, riveting trial challenging the Second Amendment Right to Bear Arms.

Los Angeles, CA, USA — Guns fire and lives shatter. A Dartmouth student’s death triggers the treacherous and deadly legal fight for justice against gun sellers. Only the small Los Angeles firm of Kraus & White will litigate the difficult, cutting-edge case against the gun establishment, corporate oligarchs, and hostile media. Amidst internal strife at Krause & White, the lead trial lawyer Sophia Christopoulos and her colleagues battle parochialism and danger in Bakersfield, litigate against well-financed and corrupt opposing counsel, and overcome treachery violence and death. Fighting for her life and her firm’s survival, Sophia takes the case to its climactic trial in hostile Kern County, California. Scandal and treachery are compounded by demonstrations, deaths, and the ratings-hungry media. Racial, ethnic, gender, and geographic tensions fuel the already volatile mix. The dramatic conclusion only serves to emphasize the ubiquity and difficulty of gun violence and guns themselves in America. BUY NOW at http://itunes.apple.com/us/book/the-gun-trial/id1202969810?mt=11. [First in Series-Lethal Lawyers-Top 100 Amazon Legal Thriller for a Year]

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: After a lifetime of writing poetry, books, nonfiction, and legal documents, it was author Ray Bradbury’s friendship and encouragement that finally inspired Dale E. Manolakas to pursue writing as a career. Dale E. Manolakas earned her B.A. from the University of California at Los Angeles, and M.A., M.S., Ph.D. and J.D. degrees from the University of Southern California. She is a member of the California Bar, had the privilege of clerking for The Honorable Arthur L. Alarcón at the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, was a litigator in two major Los Angeles law firms, and a senior appellate attorney at the California Court of Appeals, as well as an Administrative Law Judge. Contact: http://www.dalemanolakas.com.

