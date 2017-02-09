Many women are suffering from loss of libido after childbirth. How to regain sex drive and enjoy intimate moments with your male partner is by using the natural treatment for loss of libido. You need to avoid distractions for lovemaking. It is advised to switch off the mobiles and TV and maintain a cozy environment. You need to look sexy. You can buy some sexy clothes.

Many women say “Ah! Tired and need some sleep”. However, such women should remember that after having lovemaking they feel relaxed and rejuvenated. You are advised to engage in copulation at least once a week to maintain healthy relationship. You can engage in foreplay to cure loss of libido after childbirth. Foreplay helps to reignite your sex drive and enjoy intimate moments with your male partner in bed. You are advised to ensure sound sleep to increase desire for lovemaking. You need to recover from the wounds after childbirth. It takes few weeks for complete recover from the pain during childbirth. You may anticipate pain during copulation after childbirth. It is also necessary to get back your body to normal shape.

Women, who are breastfeeding, need to consume nutritious and healthy diet. You need to include leafy greens, fiber, veggies and protein in your daily diet. It helps to improve your mood, libido and well-being. You can regularly consume almonds, carrots and salads. You should not skip meals and breakfast to maintain higher energy levels and overcome loss of libido after childbirth. You need to consume plenty of filtered water regularly to get hydrated and boost energy levels. It is also suggested to use herbal remedies for the natural treatment for loss of libido.

Kamni capsules offer the effective natural treatment for loss of libido. This herbal supplement is developed using key herbs including Abhrak Bhasma, Lauh Bhasma, Ras Sindoor, Bang Bhasma and Nag Bhasma. All these herbs are blended and processed in the decoction of Nagarbel, Mulethi, Semal Musli, Vijaysar and Dhature.

Ras Sindoor is one of the best herbs to boost and immunity. It relieves you from urinary disorders, piles, fever and cough. It also cures infertility effectively. Nag bhasma offers effective cure for diarrhea, asthma, obesity, urinary disorders, liver disorders, anemia and arthritis. Lauh Bhasma helps to improve hemoglobin levels and ensures cell regeneration. Bang Bhasma is another best herb to cure urinary disorders, general weakness and sexual disorders.

Regular intake of Kamni capsule is recommended to improve vitality, vigor, stamina and strength. You need to consume one or two Kamni capsule daily after food at night and after breakfast in the morning for natural treatment for loss of libido. It is suggested to use this herbal pill daily for three to four months for the best and faster results. This female libido enhancer pill is free from side effects. You can use this herbal pill without any fear of side effects. You can purchase Kamni capsules from reputed online stores using a credit or debit card in the denomination of 120, 60, 240 and 180 capsules. You can also benefit from free shipping to your doorstep.

