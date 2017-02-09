Middle school students of the Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School will have a rare opportunity to hear a nationally acclaimed touring men’s vocal group Monday, March 6, when Cantus performs a private concert for the students in the school auditorium.

The concert is provided courtesy of the Fort Myers Community Concert Association as part of its outreach program for Lee County public school students.

“We provide seats for each of our concerts at no cost to students in Lee County public schools, but we realize that not all students have the ability to get to our weeknight performances. To expose as many young people as possible to classical music, our Board of Directors decided to take some of our concerts to the students,” said Community Concert Association President Mary Lee Mann.

The musicians will perform for about an hour beginning at 10:30 a.m. and answer questions from students interested in the arts and music.

Mann said the Community Concert Association Board of Directors chose Cantus for its school outreach because “they have been so well received by other communities and we thought they would be perfect for our student outreach program.”

The school performance follows the Cantus performance the night before (March 5) for about 1,700 people at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on the Florida SouthWestern State College campus in Fort Myers. For tickets visit www.fortmyerscommunityconcerts.org or call 239-489-4171. Prices are $45 for orchestra and mezzanine seats, $35 for lower balcony seats and $25 for upper balcony seats.

Cantus performs more than 60 concerts each year both in national and international touring, including performances at Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center in New York City, and has released 17 albums.

The Washington Post has hailed the Cantus sound as having both “exalting finesse” and “expressive power” and refers to the “spontaneous grace” of its music making. This premier men’s vocal ensemble will honor the men and women who have answered the call to arms during the inspiring tribute, No Greater Love Than This.

Cantus is the recipient of three prestigious Chorus America awards, including the 2016 Dale Warland Singers Commission Award (presented in partnership with the American Composers Forum), the Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence (2009) and the Education Outreach Award (2011). Cantus was also the 2010-11 Artist in Residence on Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media’s Performance Today.