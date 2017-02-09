Ken Research has announced its distribution on, “Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020” which provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment, and a comparison of the Hungarian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

The report furnishes performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets and total investment income during the review period (2011-2015) and forecast period (2015-2020).

By analyzing distribution channels operating in the segment, it gives a comprehensive overview of the Hungarian economy and demographics, and properly explains the various types of natural hazards and their impact on the Hungarian insurance industry along with detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

It also possesses features of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure as well as provides detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Hungarian insurance industry.

It helps the users in making strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment, and each category within it.

Accidents are unforeseen and inevitable and such mishaps take only seconds to turn life upside down. Moreover, the impact is felt on the emotional as well as financial grounds. It can even drain one’s lifetime savings, leaving a family in a difficult situation without resources or help. Hence, securing the family’s future & enabling its basic day-to-day needs in one’s absence becomes of the utmost priority.

The Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment reckoned for 3.9% of the industry’s gross written premium wherein Personal accident insurance accounted for 66.7% of the segment’s gross written premium in 2015.

Health insurance was the second-largest category and accounted for 27.5% of the segment’s gross written premium in 2015. The Insurance Companies and Insurance Activities Act were launched in December 2014, and came into force on January 1, 2016.

The segment’s growth over the forecast period is expected due to reasons such as an increase in road accidents, awareness of health insurance benefits and broadening of the tourism industry.

In the future years, this sector is expected to generate more revenues since awareness is bound to rise with the time.

Topics covered in the Report

Non-Life insurance sector Hungary

Hungary General insurance Industry regulations

Hungary Health insurance market research

Hungary Health Personal Accident and Health insurance demand

Personal Accident Insurance Industry Hungary

Personal Accident Insurance sector Hungary

Health Insurance Gross Written Premium Hungary

For more coverage click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/banking-financial-services-and-insurance/insurance/personal-accident-health-insurance-hungary/81985-93.html

Related links:

https://www.kenresearch.com/banking-financial-services-and-insurance/insurance/personal-accident-and-health-insurance-in-colombia/2119-93.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/banking-financial-services-and-insurance/insurance/personal-accident-health-insurance-investments-slovenia-2018-market-databook/2169-93.html

Contact:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta,

Head Marketing & Communications

query@kenresearch.com

+91-124- 4230204

www.kenresearch.com