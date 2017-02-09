iCareAll Inc. offers 100% free software for different memory card data recovery. This software supports memory card deleted files recovery format, format recovery, memory card raw file system recovery, unformatted memory card recovery and more.

iCare Data Recovery Free Features

iCare Data Recovery Free supports various kinds of data loss situations from different memory card. This free data recovery software offers two scan modes for memory card recovery:

Deleted File Recovery – It enables users to recover files from memory card after delete by mistake, shift delete or wipe memory card.

Advanced File Recovery – This scan mode supports files recovery from memory card in more data loss situations like format by accident, memory card not formatted error, memory card RAW, memory card write-protected, memory card virus infection, memory card is inaccessible or unreadable, etc.

iCare Data Recovery Free Supported

As a complete free tool for memory card, iCare Data Recovery Free is available for following situations:

Supported Situations

1. Recover photos videos from memory card after deleting

It has the ability to rescue deleted files after deleting from memory card in digital camera, android mobile phone or memory card is connected to a computer but deleted files were not moved to recycle bin.

2. Recover formatted memory card

It allows users to recover data after formatting memory card by mistake or memory card reports not formatted error.

3. Reclaims files from memory card that has error

This free data recovery software is able to reclaims files from memory card that is infected with virus, inaccessible, unreadable, write-protected, cannot be formatted, cannot be recognized, etc.

Supported Memory Card

Memory card types – With this software, users are able to restore data from SD card, micro SD card, mini SD card, SDHC, SDXC, MMC, CF card, XQD, XD card, smart media card and memory stick and more.

Memory card brands – It is available for memory card from SanDisk, Toshiba, Kingston, Samsung, PNY, Lexar, Transcend, Kingmax, Maxell, Sony, Dane-Elec and other generic memory card.

Memory card capacities – It works for memory card of 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and more.

Supported File Types

Users can use this software to retrieve images (JPEG, BMP, PNG, TIFF, GIF, etc), videos (MP4, 3PG, AVI, MPG, etc), audio files (wma, wav, mp3, midi, etc), Microsoft office files (excel, word, txt, ppt, etc), emails, e-books, messages, contacts and more other types of files.

Price and Availability

iCare Data Recovery Free is 100% freeware for memory card file recovery. For more information and get this freeware, please visit:

https://www.icare-recovery.com